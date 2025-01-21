BCCI admitted they let discipline of their national team slip badly: Ian Healy warns Australia not to go India's way

BCCI's 10-point non-cricket guidelines have got Australia great Ian Healy thinking. The former Australia wicketkeeper-batter called it "the reshaping of Indian cricket" and admission from the BCCI that they "let discipline of their national slip badly". The Indian cricket board came up with a 10-point diktat that mostly dealt with off-the-field and disciplinary matters after reports of dressing room unrest started doing the rounds following India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (HT_PRINT)

After India's top batters failed miserably in the last eight Tests - India lost six of those - against New Zealand and Australia, the BCCI made it mandatory for all Indian cricketers to make themselves available for domestic cricket and "to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue."

The policy also placed restrictions on the time the players would get with their families while on tour.

"The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities basically admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly," Healy told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

Healy doesn't want Australia to go the India way

Healy, who represented Australia in 119 Tests and 168 ODIs between 1988 and 1999, said other boards should be vigilant to prevent a similar situation like India's.

"It made for extraordinary reading that the following issues could go unapproved for so long. Maybe administrators and players have disrespected the dream of representing a powerhouse of the sport. Australia - plus other countries - be aware as to how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects. Stay vigilant. Take all that into the contest," he added.

The restrictions were put in place after some players travelled separately with their families during the Australia tour.

In the past, some of the senior cricketers have also travelled to and fro from stadiums in personal vehicles, which BCCI's operation team would arrange with the help of state units.There has been criticism about one of the main support staff's personal manager being allowed access to the team hotel as well as in the hospitality box, earmarked for the national selectors.The BCCI has now barred personal managers or assistants of players and support staff members from staying in the team hotel.