BCCI's fresh 'team bus' guideline in 10-point diktat gets implemented for Team India ahead of Kolkata T20I vs England

The implementation of the freshly-revealed 10-point diktat for the Indian cricket team began on Sunday ahead of the start of the home T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. BCCI is said to have communicated with all state associations that will stage an India-England white-ball game over the next few weeks. India's team attends a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 19, 2025.(AFP)

Following the arduous Test calendar, the entire focus has shifted to limited-overs cricket as India build towards the Champions Trophy next month. India will be playing five T20I games against England, starting January 22, before facing the 2019 world champions in a three-match ODI contest.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team arrived in Kolkata earlier last weekend for the opening T20I game on Wednesday, and began their preparations on Sunday. After being communicated to by the BCCI, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) arranged no separate vehicle for any Indian player as all were required to travel by the team bus.

The guideline is part of the 10-point diktat that the board came out within the wake of the debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. As per the SOP, "all players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team."

CAB president Snehasish Ganguly confirmed the arrangements and expressed the association's commitment to adhering to the policies.

"In keeping with the BCCI’s 10-point guidelines for players, the Cricket Association of Bengal has not arranged any separate means of conveyance,” Snehasish told PTI.

"Only a team bus has been arranged for the Indian team. There won’t be any personal vehicles for the cricketers. We have to follow the guidelines, which clearly state that all players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions," the former Bengal cricketer and elder brother of Sourav Ganguly said.

Personal assistant of one of main support staff lodged in separate hotel

During the tour of Australia, a personal manager of one of the support staff members from the coaching unit came under scanner after being spotted in the team hotel and the hospitality box, earmarked for the BCCI's selectors and top officials. However, according to the new guidelines, BCCI has now barred personal managers or assistants associated with players and support staff members from staying in the team hotel.