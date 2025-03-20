Menu Explore
BCCI announces INR 58 crore cash prize for Champions Trophy-winning Team India squad; support staff, selectors included

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 20, 2025 11:29 AM IST

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a massive cash reward for the Indian national team.

India reigned supreme against New Zealand to clinch the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, making it Rohit Sharma’s second title as national team skipper. The veteran opener also became the first and only skipper to lead a team in all ICC tournaments.

India's Virat Kohli, right, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the winners trophy on the podium.(AP)
India's Virat Kohli, right, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the winners trophy on the podium.(AP)

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a massive cash reward for the Indian national team after their victorious Champions Trophy campaign, amounting to 58 Crore. The cash prize covers the players, coaching and support staff, members of the Selection Committee.

BCCI President Roger Binny explains decision for massive cash prize

In a statement, BCCI President Roger Binny said, “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country.”

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla added, “This cash reward is a tribute to the outstanding performances delivered by the team throughout the tournament. The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country. The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality.”

India topped Group A during the tournament to qualify for the semi-finals, where they beat Steve Smith-led Australia. In the final, India were set a target of 252 runs, after Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy took two-wicket hauls to restrict Australia to 251/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 252, India reached 254/6 in 49 overs, courtesy of Rohit slamming 76 runs off 83 balls. Meanwhile, KL Rahul smacked a match-winning unbeaten knock of 34* runs off 33 balls, as India won by four wickets.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Follow Us On