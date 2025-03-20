'IPL doesn’t tolerate lack of results’: Gilchrist sounds alarm as out-of-form Australian young gun walks on thin ice

Jake Fraser-McGurk heads into the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season under pressure to rediscover his explosive form and justify the faith Delhi Capitals have shown in him. The Australian batter, who made a stunning impact during his debut IPL season last year, now finds himself battling a slump that could test his place in the tournament's cutthroat selection environment. Adam Gilchrist didn't mince his words as he talked about the Aussie youngster(Getty)

Fraser-McGurk had an electrifying start in the IPL after being drafted as an injury replacement in 2024, smashing 330 runs in nine innings at a staggering strike rate of 234.04. His aggressive approach turned heads, making him one of the most feared batters in the competition.

However, his T20 numbers have dipped significantly since then, managing just 382 runs across 24 innings at an average of 15.91 and a strike rate of 136.91.

Delhi Capitals, however, remained convinced of his potential, opting to retain his services for INR 9 crore before the auction. With the upcoming IPL season seen as a crucial opportunity for Fraser-McGurk to stake his claim for Australia's 2026 T20 World Cup squad, he will need to hit the ground running.

He is expected to open the innings alongside Faf du Plessis, but former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has warned that IPL franchises are unforgiving when it comes to form slumps and that Fraser-McGurk must deliver from the outset.

“(Delhi) have shown great faith in keeping him at the franchise,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket. “It’s important he starts well. What I do know of the IPL typically is that franchises and owners and coaches, they don’t tolerate a lack of results for too long.”

Conditions can help him

Gilchrist believes that Fraser-McGurk could thrive on the batting-friendly surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, provided he paces his innings well.

“The wicket that he batted on was extraordinarily high-scoring last year. All the offerings will be there. It’s up to him now to keep a level head on those opportunities,” said Gilchrist.

Fraser-McGurk’s first-class career has also stalled, with limited opportunities for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Gilchrist acknowledged the growing challenge for players to balance red-ball and white-ball cricket.

“The offerings around T20 cricket are engulfing first-class cricket in all regions,” he noted.

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.