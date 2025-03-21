Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BCCI announces four new rules in IPL 2025: Full details of saliva usage, new ball in mid-innings and DRS expansion

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 21, 2025 10:47 PM IST

During the meeting, representatives from all 10 IPL teams provided feedback and opinions on various aspects of the playing conditions

A day before the start of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced modifications in the playing conditions for IPL 2025. There were four new rules in place after captains, coaches and managers meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on March 20.

IPL Trophy(IPL)
IPL Trophy(IPL)

During the meeting, representatives from all 10 IPL teams provided feedback and opinions on various aspects of the playing conditions. Based on a common consensus, the following updates were incorporated.

1) Use of saliva to shine the ball

Effective from the IPL 2025 season, bowlers will be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. This decision follows consultations with all 10 teams and marks a return to traditional ball maintenance practices. The ban on the use of saliva, which was originally imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been lifted.

2) Replacement of wet ball to counter dew

To address challenges posed by dew during evening matches, the team bowling second will now have the option to request a ball change once after the 10th over.

· The bowling captain can make this request, regardless of whether there is visible dew or not. Once the request is made, the umpires will mandatorily replace the ball with another one of similar wear and tear. The bowling team will not have the liberty to choose the replacement ball.

· Additionally, the umpires retain the authority to change the ball at any time before the 10th over if it is deemed too wet, out of shape, lost, or damaged. If a captain requests a ball change in the 11th over due to it being out of shape, the umpires will evaluate the request and approve it if deemed necessary.

· If a subsequent request is made after a few overs solely due to dew, the umpires will be required to replace the ball mandatorily as stated earlier.

3) New Code of Conduct

Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points which will remain valid for 36 months.

4) Expansion of DRS Scope: The Decision Review System (DRS) has been expanded to include height-based no-ball reviews and wide-ball reviews outside the off-stump. The updated system will utilize Hawk-Eye technology and ball-tracking to assist umpires in making accurate and consistent decisions.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On