BCCI announces official partners for Team India's home season 2024-26

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India's official partners for the domestic and international season 2024-2026 on Tuesday. The apex cricket board has confirmed that Campa and Atomberg Technologies have been roped in as official partners for the Indian home season. Indian men's team recently completed their multi-format tour of South Africa. With Suryakumar Yadav as a stand-in skipper, India ended the T20I series 1-1. KL Rahul’s men then defeated South Africa 2-1 to win the One Day International (ODI) series in the Rainbow Nation. BCCI President Roger Binny along with India's head coach Rahul Dravid ring the bell at Eden Gardens (ANI)

Boosted by the returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India leveled the Test series 1-1 by outclassing the Proteas for the first time at Cape Town. Under the leadership of all-format skipper Rohit, Team India will host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series in their next assignment. After announcing India's star-studded squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan, the BCCI shared a media advisory to announce the official partners for the home season.

Roger Binny reacts as BCCI announces official partners

The BCCI stated that the board is delighted to join forces with two homegrown brands to enhance the fan experience and elevate the stature of Indian cricket. "We are delighted to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our esteemed partners for the India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together, we look forward to creating an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans across the nation," BCCI president Roger Binny said in a statement.

Know all about India's home 2024 season

Earlier, the BCCI announced India’s international fixtures for the home season 2023-2024 in July. After playing Afghanistan T20Is in Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru, Team India will meet England for a five-match Test series at home. The first Test against England will be contested in Hyderabad on January 25. Rohit and Co. will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala on March 11.