BCCI announces pay bonanza for Test regulars

In line with its recent efforts to get India players to prioritise Test cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched a ‘Test cricket incentive scheme’ on Saturday, effectively increasing Test match fees as much as three times, on merit. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks during a ceremony organised to rename Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium after former Indian cricketer Niranjan Shah(PTI)

“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakh,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

As per a board annexure, those making it to the playing eleven for more than 75% of the Tests in the season will be paid an additional ₹45 lakh per match and those in the squad but out of the eleven ₹22.5 lakh per match. Those playing 50-75% Tests would get an additional ₹30 lakh and those in this category who are in the squad but not in the eleven ₹15 lakh extra per match.

The revised fee structure will work like this in practice. India played eight Tests in the previous cycle (Oct 1, 2022 – Sept 30, 2023). R Ashwin is one of the few players to feature in all the Tests in this period. The off-spinner stands to earn incentive match fees of ₹45 lakh per Test in addition to his ₹15 lakh per match. It will take his total match fee earnings to ₹4.8 crore ( ₹1.2 crore + ₹3.6 crore). And with Ashwin in BCCI's Grade A retainership bracket ( ₹5 crore), his total Test match earnings will go up to ₹9.8 crore – almost double of the ₹5 crore Rajasthan Royals pays him in IPL.

Someone like Shardul Thakur, who played only two Tests during this period, will not get anything above his ₹1 crore Grade C retainership, having played fewer than 50% of the matches. His annual IPL earnings are ₹4 crore.

If the idea was to bridge the gap between Test and IPL pay, this can't be a one–stop solution. However, incentivising Test cricket appearances means it would benefit a newer Test player who may not have the game to ace T20 cricket. Batter Sarfaraz Khan, for example, may already be richer by ₹2.8 crore from his impressive debut Test series. By virtue of having played three Tests, he automatically gets a Grade C retainership ( ₹1 crore) and incentive match fees of ₹1.35 crore (assuming he becomes regular in the eleven), in addition to the ₹45 lakh match fee.

After Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were denied BCCI central contracts for not playing domestic cricket, this financial incentive shows the renewed priority being accorded by BCCI to encourage players to aim for the Test cap. At the same time, the move will widen the pay gap between a Test cricketer and the scores of domestic first-class players who are yet to make the cut at India level. With no consensus yet on domestic contracts, it’s something the decision makers may want to keep an eye on.