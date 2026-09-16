BCCI brings IPL 2027 auction back to India after four years, delays decision on Impact Player rule: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest cricketing extravaganza of the year in Indian cricket, and one of the most exciting aspects of this league is the player auction. Every year, hundreds of players go under the hammer, as franchises spend crores of rupees from their purses to capture the best available talent. For the past few years, the auction has taken place outside of India in places like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. However, the auction is about to return to home as the 20th season of the IPL commences in 2027.

The IPL auction returns to India after four years in 2027. (BCCI)

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According to a report by Cricbuzz, the IPL 2027 mini auction is set to be held in India. The last time the auction was held in the country was back in 2023 in Kochi. Hence, the IPL auction returns to India after four years. However, the mega auction for IPL 2028 will likely happen overseas again. The decision was taken at the recent IPL governing council meeting.

The decision comes after the franchises had expressed reservations over the logistical and operational challenges over taking their delegation overseas for the mini auction. The BCCI members likely considered their views in the last auction held in Abu Dhabi. Hence, the governing council has decided to hold the auction this year in an Indian city.ALSO READ:₹1.9 crore investment, ₹16.8 crore return: How an IPL 2009 investment delivered nearly nine times the payoff"> ₹1.9 crore investment, ₹16.8 crore return: How an IPL 2009 investment delivered nearly nine times the payoff

Major decision on Impact Player rule likely to arrive later this month

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the plans for the mini auction, the IPL Governing Council also made a discussion on the heavily debated Impact Player rule. However, they chose to leave the future of this rule open-ended. The governing council has planned to convene another meeting later this month to take a final, official decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the plans for the mini auction, the IPL Governing Council also made a discussion on the heavily debated Impact Player rule. However, they chose to leave the future of this rule open-ended. The governing council has planned to convene another meeting later this month to take a final, official decision. {{/usCountry}}

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Reports earlier had indicated that the BCCI had actively sought opinions from all 10 IPL franchises regarding the Impact Player rule.

Interestingly, most of the IPL franchises are reportedly against keeping the Impact Player rule permanently. However, most of them strongly feel that the rule should remain in place for at least one more season. This is because the franchises have built their current squads with this specific rule in mind.

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Alongside the auction plans, the Governing Council also tackled the heavily debated Impact Player rule. Unlike the auction venue, however, they chose to leave the future of this rule completely open-ended. The board plans to convene another Governing Council meeting in about a month to make a final, official decision. Earlier reports from late August indicated that the BCCI had actively sought opinions from all the teams regarding this regulation to gauge the room's temperature.

The teams would prefer that any decision to eliminate the rule should be postponed until next year when the franchises will have the opportunity to rebuild their rosters from scratch during the IPL 2028 mega auction.