BCCI CEO Rahul Johri attending women’s selection meeting creates disquiet in board

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri attending the women’s selection meeting in the Capital on Friday has created quite a stir within the board. While acting treasurer Amitabh Choudhary is the convener, Johri’s presence surprised quite a few since it is GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim who is entrusted with handling women’s cricket. The move from Johri to be present at the venue raised further eyebrows after the recent spat which saw ODI captain Mithali Raj accusing former coach Ramesh Powar and Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji of trying to use their positions against her during the World T20 in West Indies.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a BCCI official said that it was quite surprising to hear that Johri was attending a women’s selection meeting because as per the new constitution, the CEO and the cricket committee is expected to function independently without any interference from each other.

“Quite surprising to be honest. If we go by the constitution, it clearly says that the CEO and the Cricket & Umpires Committee shall function independently in their respective domains without any interference or approval from each other. I didn’t hear of him attending any women’s selection meeting previously. So what was so special about this meeting? All the more surprising considering the recent turn of events with regards to the World T20 and coach selection process,” the official said.

Another official echoed the sentiments and added that the CEO can assist the selectors as per the constitution with regards to injury status of players etc, but to reach the venue was a clear case of trying to validate his position.

“Basically it is clear that the CEO is looking for validation of his supposed return to the workplace post the botched up #MeToo probe. No one from the office wanted to interact with him at the IPL auction and he left midway as the top brass wasn’t even acknowledging his presence keeping in mind the image of the board.

“Now, it seems he is forcibly trying to validate his existence by attending a ‘women’s’ meeting when he is not required to do so as per the new constitution finalised as per the directions of the Supreme Court which clearly takes precedence over any direction passed by an instrument of the court. He doesn’t realise that he is making himself look bad by trying to forcibly attend meetings where only women are present,” the official said.

But a BCCI executive defended the move and said that as CEO, he is entrusted with the day-to-day management of the board and he can be a part of any meeting. “I do not see what the hue and cry is about. He is the CEO and with the GM Cricket Operations not attending the meeting, Johri was there to assist and ensure the smooth organisation of the selection process. He is entrusted with the daily functioning of the board and that allows him to attend all meetings,” he told Hindustan Times.

But a board official didn’t agree with the executive and said: “The constitution does speak of the CEO assisting the cricket committee if need arises. But that is about player availability and stuff like that. If we do talk about physically attending meetings and assisting, then shouldn’t the travel agent also attend since he has to book tickets? Also, the CFO is to assist by way of processing their TA and DA. So will we next see him attend the meeting?” the official enquired.

Attempts to get in touch with Johri over calls and message failed.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 12:18 IST