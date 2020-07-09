BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation accepted

cricket

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:47 IST

The BCCI is all set to part ways with its chief executive officer Rahul Johri, whose long-pending resignation was accepted on Thursday.

While the top bosses in the BCCI remained tight-lipped about the development, a senior official in the know of things told PTI that they have decided to accept his resignation letter sent on December 27.

“Rahul Johri’s resignation has been a accepted. He was earlier given an extension till April 30 but this time it has been accepted,” a BCCI veteran told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It could not be ascertained why the BCCI suddenly decided to accept his resignation.

Johri, who joined the BCCI in 2016, had earlier put in his papers after the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made way for the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up the run the world’s richest cricket board.

He was then asked to continue till the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2021.

However, once the BCCI got back its administration, Johri was increasingly marginalized with his domain of work, including matters related to ICC, being handled by secretary Jay Shah.