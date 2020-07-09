e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation accepted

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation accepted

While the top bosses in the BCCI remained tight-lipped about the development, a senior official in the know of things told PTI that they have decided to accept his resignation letter sent on December 27.

cricket Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri(AFP/Getty Images)
         

The BCCI is all set to part ways with its chief executive officer Rahul Johri, whose long-pending resignation was accepted on Thursday.

While the top bosses in the BCCI remained tight-lipped about the development, a senior official in the know of things told PTI that they have decided to accept his resignation letter sent on December 27.

“Rahul Johri’s resignation has been a accepted. He was earlier given an extension till April 30 but this time it has been accepted,” a BCCI veteran told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It could not be ascertained why the BCCI suddenly decided to accept his resignation.

Johri, who joined the BCCI in 2016, had earlier put in his papers after the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made way for the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up the run the world’s richest cricket board.

He was then asked to continue till the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2021.

However, once the BCCI got back its administration, Johri was increasingly marginalized with his domain of work, including matters related to ICC, being handled by secretary Jay Shah.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In