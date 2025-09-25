BCCI changes India A squad for Australia one-dayers: Shreyas Iyer replaces Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma as captain

India's T20I batting sensation Abhishek Sharma, who has set the Asia Cup on fire with his dazzling display of strokeplay, is in line to earn his maiden ODI call-up for the Australia tour next month. The left-handed opening batter, who is the current leading run-scorer of the ongoing Asia Cup and has a career T20I strike rate nudging 200, was named in the India A squad for the home one-dayers against Australia, largley seen as a shadow series for the ODIs Down Under. Shreyas Iyer was named India A captain agauinst Australia A(AP)

Abhishek has scored 248 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 206 in the Asia Cup in five matches. He won back-to-back Player of the Match awards for his twin half-centuries against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four stage and has by far looked the best batter on display in the tournament.

If he does well in the two matches for India A against Australia A, then he could throw a serious challenge to Yashasvi Jaiswal for the reserve opener's slot.

No Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India A squad

The BCCI's Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced a revised India A squad for a three-match one-day series against Australia A, notably leaving out seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, signalling a clear shift toward grooming next-gen talent for the 50-over format.

There were reports that Rohit and Kohli might be asked to play the three-match series against Australia A to prepare for the Australia tour as both haven't played any competitive cricket since the IPL. But neither Rohit, nor Kohli was included in the India A squad.

However, both Rohit and Kohli are very much in the fray to make a comeback to the Indian side for the three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19.

Shreyas Iyer replaces Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma as captain

In the previous squad, Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma were named captains of the India A side. However, on Wednesday, BCCI said Shreyas Iyer will captain India A in all three matches, set to take place in Kanpur from September 30, while Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion further reflects selectors’ intent to deepen India’s pace reserves.

With big names like Rohit and Kohli missing, and Abhishek, Tilak, and Parag continuing to earn selectors' trust, the message is clear — India is preparing its next line of white-ball stars, with Shreyas Iyer leading the way.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajat Patidar to lead Rest of India in Irani Cup

The Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup, which will be played against Ranji Trophy 2024–25 champions Vidarbha in Nagpur from October 1, was also announced.

Shreyas Iyer was not considered for selection as he has informed the selectors about taking a six-month break from red-ball cricket.

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain