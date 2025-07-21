Search Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
BCCI confirms Reddy out of India-England series, Arshdeep sidelined

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 05:13 pm IST

Add the groin niggle Akash Deep is battling and it is clear India are severely handicapped in the pace bowling department.

Kolkata: India will go into the fourth Test in Manchester two bowlers short after the BCCI confirmed that Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the rest of the series due to a left knee injury while Arshdeep Singh has suffered a left thumb injury. Reddy will fly back to India immediately. This, in addition to the groin niggle Akash Deep is battling, means India are severely handicapped in the pace bowling department.

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during a training session ahead of the fourth Test against England. (PTI)
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during a training session ahead of the fourth Test against England. (PTI)

“All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI said in a media release Monday morning. “Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

The statement confirmed Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad. Kamboj, a 24-year-old right-arm seamer, was part of the India A squad before for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions. In the second game he took four wickets apart from scoring an unbeaten 51 in a 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian.

Reddy’s injury means India may have to go back to Shardul Thakur as the medium pacer allrounder in the combination unless they want to explore the Kamboj option. Thakur had bowled in the opening Tests but Reddy bowled in the next two Tests.

At Lord’s, Reddy took three wickets and scored 30 and 13. Kamboj has earned his stripes as well, being only the third Indian to take all ten wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, against Kerala last year.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
