BCCI may increase hosting fee of domestic matches after state units seek revision

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is likely to increase the hosting fee of domestic matches for both playing and non-playing days after the state associations sought a revision during the Board’s 88th Annual General Meeting. Besides the BCCI may also reconsider its decision to forcefully retire 17 scorers who have attained the age of 60 after these points were raised by a member during the Board’s AGM in Mumbai on Sunday.

“The Board now has set aside a token amount of only Rs 1 lakh per day as hosting fee for non-international games only for the match days. We have sought for a revision and also proposed for fees during non-match days to bear the costs of travelling and all other arrangements related to teams’ practice sessions,” the member present during the AGM told PTI.

The retirements were forced upon the 17 scorers at the start of the current domestic season without formally communicating the same to them.

“There was no formal announcement in this regard from the BCCI, leaving them in the lurch as they never anticipated it. We want the Board to reconsider the decision for at least this season, so that they can plan their future,” the member said.

He further pointed out that scorers just need good vision to carry out their roles and that no other cricketing nation has a ‘retirement age’ for them.

