BCCI mercilessly trolled for Playing XI blunder, fans ask admin 'Which drug?'

People are ruthless on social media and don't miss out on any opportunity to poke fun at others. Something similar happened on Tuesday morning as fans grilled BCCI on social media for a mistake they made in one of their tweet.

Sharing the playing XI of Jammu Kashmir, who are locking horns with Rajasthan in the ongoing CK Nayudu Trophy, BCCI Domestic shared a card, which had names of only four players.

A screen shot of the tweet shared by BCCI Domestic

It's a human error but fans were quick to mock the admin, with many bashing the person behind this to be under the influence of drugs.

The post soon became a meme fest as users came up with hilarious responses. A user wrote: “Admin wake up”.

The jokes didn't stop there, with one person responding: “This is playing IV”. Few went a step further and asked the admin “which drug?” is he/she consuming.

Thankfully the BCCI website had complete details of the match, which is being played at the Hostel Ground JKCA in Jammu. As per the information available, Jammu Kashmir won the toss and opted to bat first. They find themselves in a strong position, having already piled 225/3 on the board in 66 overs.

Jammu and Kashmir started on a slow note after being reduced to 32/2 in the initial stages, but a good 88-run partnership for the third wicket steadied things for the hosts.

Kawal Preet Singh, who is inching closer towards a ton, is batting alongside Kanahiya Wadhwan, who has also completed his half-century. Together the pair added 105 runs for the fourth wicket and are still present in the middle.

Apart from the names mentioned in the tweet, Subham Singh Pundir, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Mujtaba Yousuf, Ranjot Singh, Rydham (wk), Vishal Kumar, and Manit are part of the Jammu Kashmir playing XI.

