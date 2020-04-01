BCCI not planning to cut players’ salaries amid coronavirus crisis

cricket

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:47 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not planning to cut salaries of players amid coronavirus and it is not even in their minds, a source in the cricket governing body said.

“We have not thought about it, this is not even in our minds as of now,” the source told ANI.

The source also stated that a call on the India Premier League (IPL), which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be taken only when the situation improves.

“There is no clarity as of now when the situation improves, only then we can take a call. When the picture is so hazy, how can we take a call. Suppose we decide now, but the situation is not clear by April 15th, then what will happen,” the source said.

On the availability of foreign players in the league, the source said: “Until and unless we are clear on visa restrictions, there could be country wise restrictions as well. So, we do not know what the situation will be, as of now the situation is so hazy, so there is no point in thinking about anything.”

When asked if the IPL will get a separate window, the source said: See if we had discussed some permutation or combination last time when we had met with franchises, but this depends on the window we finally get. If there is some window available, then only we can take a call. Right now, the entire country should just focus on when the situation improves.”

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has jumped up to 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths.