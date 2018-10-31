BCCI postpones Cooch Behar Trophy and Women’s One-day games due to lack of umpires

The planning of the domestic structure of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has gone from bad to worse as matches of the Cooch Behar trophy and the senior women’s knockout matches have been postponed due to lack of umpires in the month of December.

In a letter, accessed by Hindustan Times, GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim has written to the state units and the new inductees in the domestic structure that the Cooch Behar trophy third round games will now be played from Jan 21 to 24 instead of December 17 to 20. Similarly, the knockouts have been shifted from January 29 to February 18.

The senior women’s knockout one day matches have been moved from December 24-29 to December 26-31.

When contacted by Hindustan Times, Karim said: “We needed to ensure that umpires get equal number of games as also we have neutral umpires. Not to forget that we have so many games to be played through the season.”

Commenting on the situation, a senior BCCI official said he was shocked by the turn of events.

“Every time you think the BCCI’s administration can’t get more incompetent, they dive to a more ridiculous depth and surprise you with an even more ridiculous goof up. I have never experienced a situation in the BCCI where one round of a tournament had to be postponed because of unavailability of umpires.

“Did Saba Karim even realise the amount of logistical mess he is landing everyone in. Advance payments to hotels have been made and air tickets have been purchased at non refundable fares. They seem to go out of their way to prove Sourav Ganguly right about the direction that Indian cricket has taken,” he said.

The 2018-19 domestic season of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will see a total of 2017 matches being played and it kicked off with the senior women’s T20 challenger trophy from August 13. The senior men’s competition started with the Duleep Trophy being played from August 17 till September 8.

