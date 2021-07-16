Ganguly defends Pant after India keeper tests Covid-positive, says 'impossible to wear mask all time': Report

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly threw his weight behind Rishabh Pant as concerns rose after the India wicketkeeper-batsman tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of India’s Test series against England, starting on August 4.

BCCI confirmed that Pant had tested positive on July 8 and since then has been isolating at an acquaintance place where the results came.

The India wicketkeeper was spotted without a mask at the Wembley Stadium during an England vs Germany Euro Championship round of 16 match last month.

Ganguly, however, defended Pant and said the cricketers were not in a bubble and it is ‘impossible' to wear a mask all the time.

“We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with the crowd being allowed inside venues). They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear mask all the time,” Ganguly told News18.

Asked about whether he is worried about the Indian squad who are gearing up for the Test series against England after Pant’s case came to light, Ganguly replied: “No worries. They will be fine.”

BCCI said Pant’s health is being monitored closely and he will join the rest of the Indian cricketers in Durham if he returns two negative RT-PCR tests. India are slated to play their only warm-up match against a County Championship XI in Durham starting from July 20.

“Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests,” BCCI said on Thursday.

Pant was not the only Indian squad member testing positive for the virus. The Indian board confirmed that throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani had also tested positive on July 14. Three members of the squad - India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran – have been sent into 10-day isolation as they came in close contact with Garani.

“The BCCI Medical Team have identified B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on 14th July. The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London,” BCCI added.