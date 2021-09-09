BCCI president Ganguly uncertain about India-England fifth Test going ahead after India's junior physio tests positive

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is uncertain at the moment whether the India vs England fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester slated to begin on Friday will go ahead after another Indian cricket team support staff member tested Covid positive on Thursday. India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar was the latest to test positive in the Indian camp after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun fielding coach R Sridhar and main physio Nitin Patel had contracted the virus in London.

The developments forced the Indian side to call off their practice session on the eve of the series-deciding fifth and final Test. It appears that Parmar tested positive on the basis of samples that were collected on Wednesday as the Indian side had completed their full training session on that day.

"We don't know if match will happen at the moment. Hopefully we can get some game," said Ganguly at the book launch of 'Mission Domination' in Kolkata.

The RT-PCR test reports of the players are still awaited.

Parmar testing positive also leaves the team without a physio with the main physio Nitin Patel already in isolation after Shastri contracted the virus during the Oval Test.

It is learnt that the BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio.

"The results of the RT-PCR tests (of players) are expected later in the day depending on which the fate of the game will be decided," said a BCCI source.

The players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out.

Besides Shastri and Patel, fielding coach R Sridhar and Arun are also isolating in London.

Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five.

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated but both teams are not operating in strict bio-bubbles with life in UK almost back to normal.

Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed.

Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

