BCCI provides crucial injury update on Ruturaj Gaikwad; Rajat Patidar makes ODI debut against South Africa in decider

Speed merchant Mukesh Kumar almost provided KL Rahul's Team India with an early breakthrough when his angling delivery into off-stump outsmarted Reeza Hendricks. The delivery created a catching opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was stationed at slip during the 2nd One Day International (ODI) against hosts South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday. India's Ruturaj Gaikwad leaves the field after being dismissed (AP)

Opener Gaikwad not only failed to cash in on the opportunity but he also ended up injuring his finger on the final ball of the fifth over. When the cameras panned to Gaikwad, the Indian opener was receiving treatment from the medical staff as he went off the field. Receiving a lifeline from the visitors in the powerplay, opener Hendricks scored a gritty half-century and the star batter also stitched a match-winning partnership with Tony de Zorzi. Opener Zorzi's maiden century sealed South Africa's comfortable win over India in the 2nd ODI.

'Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow'

With India meeting hosts South Africa for the third and final ODI of the series on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that opener Gaikwad was unavailable for the visitors. “Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Gaikwad was dismissed by Nandre Burger for 4 off 2 balls in the 2nd ODI against South Africa. The Indian opener only managed to score 5 off 10 balls in the ODI series opener against the Proteas at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Gaikwad was replaced by premier batter Rajat Patidar, who made his ODI debut for the Men In Blue in the series decider against the Proteas. Patidar scored 22 off 16 balls in his debut game for Team India.

‘Rutu misses out after doing some damage’: Rahul

Talking more about the match, India have made two changes to its playing XI against the hosts for the series decider. “Today is another opportunity for the boys to prove themselves. This looks like a much better wicket than the previous two, hopefully we can get plenty of runs on the board. Two changes - Rajat Patidar makes his ODI debut, Rutu misses out after doing some damage to his finger. Also, Kuldeep gets a rest and Washington Sundar comes in,” skipper Rahul said at the toss.