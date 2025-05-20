BCCI's rejection of Rohit Sharma's Dhoni-like proposal led to retirement; selectors split between Gill, Pant after talks

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee reportedly had an "informal talk" with both Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who have been narrowed down as potential candidates to replace Rohit Sharma as Test captain ahead of the upcoming tour of England. But they remain divided in the debate. Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket on May 7

According to a report in Sky Sports News, India are expected to announce their squad for the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20, later this week. With Jasprit Bumrah reportedly opting out of the race to become the next Test captain, Pant and Gill have emerged as favourites for the role.

The report added that both the star batters "have been sounded out," but the selectors are yet to decide on Rohit's ideal replacement, who retired from Test cricket with "immediate effect" on May 7.

"One selector at the BCCI has reservations over giving Gill the captaincy, given that his place on the side is not guaranteed, and suggested he would be better suited to the vice-captaincy role," the report read.

Rohit Sharma's MS Dhoni-like proposal faces rejection

The report also said that sources in Indian cricket confirmed the news portal that Rohit was keen on travelling to England to play the Test series and retiring mid-way through the contest, like Dhoni had done in the 2014 tour of Australia. However, BCCI rejected the offer, thus triggering the pre-series retirement announcement.

"Selectors wanted consistency during the series and offered Sharma the opportunity to go to the series, but not as captain. He decided to retire instead," it read.

Besides Rohit, India will also be missing Virat Kohli, who also announced his Test retirement five days later. With both having drawn curtains on their T20I career last year in June after the World Cup win in Barbados, they will only remain active in ODI cricket.