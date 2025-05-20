Sanjiv Goenka reaches out to Abhishek Sharma after Digvesh Rathi episode, Ishan Kishan also gets LSG owner's attention

A fourth consecutive loss for Lucknow Super Giants, leading to an ouster from the race to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, was overshadowed by the dramatic episode between spinner Digvesh Rathi and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka later reached out to the India opener for a post-game chat. Abhishek Sharma was involved in a heated altercation with Digvesh Rathi during LSG vs SRH

The incident happened after Rathi ended Abhishek's blazing knock and pulled out the notebook celebration. The act left the SRH opener fuming as he charged at the bowler, sparking a heated altercation, before the umpires and the rest of the teammates stepped in.

The incident further escalated after the end of the match, when the two were involved in an animated chat during their handshake, before LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya walked in from behind and slapped Abhishek. Later, even BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla took charge, although the two, by then, had their arms around each other's shoulders, thus burying the hatchet.

After most of the post-game proceedings had ended, camera caught Goenka having a chat with Abhishek. He even patted on his back during the light-hearted interaction, with teammate Ishan Kishan also present.

Abhishek Sharma breaks silence on Digvesh Rathi clash

During the post-match interaction, Abhishek opened up on his clash with Rathi, saying that both players talked after the game, and it is all good.

He said, "I spoke to him after the game, and it is all good now."

Despite the two burying the hatchet, they did not escape BCCI's punishment. With the incident being Rathi's third Level 1 offense, he was charged with 50 per cent of his match fees and handed two more demerit points. He now has five such points in this IPL season, forcing the Indian board to ban him from LSG's next game, which is against the Gujarat Titans. Abhishek, on the other hand, was charged with 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point.