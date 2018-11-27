BCCI secretary questions how Mithali Raj’s letter was leaked to the media

Indian women’s cricket legend Mithali Raj’s letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri and GM (cricket operations) Saba Karim was leaked to the media on Tuesday.

Mithali in the letter accused BCCI Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji of using ‘her position against’ the cricketer and went on to say that coach Ramesh Powar ‘humiliated’ her.

The entire episode has led to board secretary Amitabh Choudhary writing a mail to Johri and Karim, enquiring how the leak happened. The said mail is in possession of Hindustan Times.

“I was taken aback by media reports today, obviously based on leaks, reporting content of the email apparently written by Ms Mithali Raj. I am not sure to whom the email was addressed though it remains a fact that the undersigned is convenor of the national women’s selection committee and the concerned recepient(s) should immediately have copied the same to me. It is clear that the contents are extremely damaging to certain individual persons and therefore to the BCCI. Please let me know the facts of the case at the earliest,” he wrote.

Earlier, Mithali went on to write a scathing letter to Johri and Karim and said that a few people in power were trying to destroy her and that Diana Edulji — former woman cricketer and now a part of the CoA — broke her trust.

In the letter accessed by Hindustan Times, Mithali wrote: “For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down. I am forced to think if my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence.”

She went on to add that she had no problems with T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her issues were with the coach. She also added that she knew that the content of her letter could lead her into trouble, but she had no option as she felt helpless after the recent turn of events.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 21:06 IST