BCCI Secretary Jay Shah gives "token of appreciation" to ground-staff for tireless work in IPL 2024

Monday, May 27, 2024
ANI |
May 27, 2024 11:48 AM IST

Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to social media and thanked the ground staff on Monday as they worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches throughout the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

New Delhi [India], : Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah took to social media and thanked the ground staff on Monday as they worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches throughout the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions. As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!" Jay Shah wrote on X.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1794961768453906867

In the final on Sunday, an all-round performance from Kolkata Knight Riders , including fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer, helped the Purple and Gold side secure their third Indian Premier League title and their first in 10 years as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Sunday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.

Sunrisers, which set the T20 cricketing world on fire with their fierce hitting, sky-high run-rates, largely due to the opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, got the taste of its own medicine. In a battle of two big buys, the Australian stars Cummins and Starc , it was the latter who prevailed.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his 24.75 crores price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins and Aiden Markram touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell was the top bowler for KKR. Starc and Harshit Rana also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, with Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz shining for KKR.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

