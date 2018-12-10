BCCI secretary questions process in the formation of panel to pick India women’s coach

Former India skipper Kapil Dev, former India batsman Anshuman Gaekwad and former India women’s cricketer Shubhangi Kulkarni were expected to select the next India women’s team coach. However, there were reports which suggested that certain sections within the board did not agree to Shubhangi’s nomination and thus, she was replaced with another former player Shantha Rangaswamy.

This has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to write to GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim asking about not only the confusion in the formation of the committee, but also on why the ad hoc committee was formed when the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has been handed powers to select the coaches of the national teams.

In the letter, in possession of Hindustan Times, Chaudhary has firstly asked on why in the presence of the trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman (CAC), there was the need to form a new ad hoc committee.He also questioned the leak of the news of the change in the new panel with Shantha being the preferred choice over Shubhangi.

“Under what provision of the BCCI constitution is the so called ad hoc committee being constituted for the purpose when it expressly lays down that such power rests solely with the CAC?

“Was an appropriate opportunity accorded to the CAC when it was expected to do the selection of the coach?

“On what basis were the contents of the news (change in member of adhoc committee) based unless some communication (not addressed to me, but obviously known only to a very few) were leaked? How has this leak come about?” he enquired.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a board executive said that the CAC had been approached and they have refused to be a part of the process to select the women’s coach and thus the ad hoc committee.

“The trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman were officially approached, but they refused to be a part of the process and thus the decision to appoint the ad hoc committee,” he said.

But another board official said that even if the CAC decided to stay away from the selection of the women’s team coach, there should have been an appropriate process to form the three-member committee. “Even if the trio said no, then also some rule needs to be there in forming the adhoc committee. Why is there so much of ambiguity and confusion in these matters?” he enquired.

Earlier, Chaudhary had sent a scathing mail to Karim and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri asking about the leak of the letter India woman cricketer Mithali Raj had written to the CEO and GM Cricket Operations. While the decision to drop Mithali from the crucial semi-final game against England in the World T20 had already created quite an uproar, the mail which saw Mithali question the roles of Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji and women’s team coach Ramesh Powar in her exclusion from the playing XI aggravated the matter further.

It was then followed with T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana writing to the board and requesting the BCCI to let Ramesh Powar to continue as coach keeping the upcoming World T20 in 15 months and the tour of New Zealand in mind.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 20:03 IST