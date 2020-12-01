e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / BCCI secy Jay Shah visits PCA’s new stadium at Mullanpur

BCCI secy Jay Shah visits PCA’s new stadium at Mullanpur

Shah was accompanied by PCA president Rajinder Gupta and secretary Puneet Bali during his visit to the international cricket stadium in Punjab, a 20-minute drive from the existing stadium in Mohali.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
BCCI secretary designate Jay Shah arrives for the General Body meeting at BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai.
BCCI secretary designate Jay Shah arrives for the General Body meeting at BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday inspected the facilities at Punjab Cricket Association’s upcoming cricket stadium in Mullanpur on the outskirts of the city.

Shah was accompanied by PCA president Rajinder Gupta and secretary Puneet Bali during his visit to the international cricket stadium in Punjab, a 20-minute drive from the existing stadium in Mohali.

“Mr Shah spent some time at the new facility, which he inspected,” Bali told PTI.

Bali said that the ground at Mullanpur is ready and playable while other infrastructure will be ready in next few months.

Shah had visited Sector 16 Cricket stadium in Chandigarh on Monday evening. This stadium is under the Chandigarh Union Territory Sports Department.

On Tuesday, Shah also visited another cricket ground under UTCA in Chandigarh.

A few days ago, Shah had inspected the facilities under Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.

“They have made significant progress in developing world class infrastructure. Dehradun stadium & Mussoorie academy will be breeding ground for youngsters. I’m sure they will go from strength to strength with BCCI guidance,” Shah had later said in a tweet.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In