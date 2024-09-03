 BCCI’s selection committee rejigged as Ajit Agarkar joined by former India teammate in five-member panel | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BCCI’s selection committee rejigged as Ajit Agarkar joined by former India teammate in five-member panel

PTI |
Sep 03, 2024 07:53 PM IST

As per convention, all five selectors represent different zones and Ratra will represent North Zone in the committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra as a selector of the men's cricket team, replacing Salil Ankola in the five-man panel.

Chief Selector of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ajit Agarkar(AP)
Chief Selector of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ajit Agarkar(AP)

As per convention, all five selectors represent different zones and Ratra will represent North Zone in the committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

After Agarkar was appointed chief selector last year, the selection panel ended up having two selectors from West Zone with Ankola already part of the committee.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee," read a BCCI statement.

The development comes ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning September 19. Ratra, however, will be on the job from Thursday when the Duleep Trophy begins.

"It is a huge honour and a challenge. I look forward to contributing to Indian cricket," Ratra told PTI shortly after the announcement.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On