India had to field a record 20 different cricketers in the four-match Test against Australia, five of them – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, and T Natarajan - were debutants while Shardul Thakur had bowled just 10 balls in his Test debut before coming to this series. Despite many fresh faces realising their dreams of playing Test cricket for India, two youngsters had to return home without playing a single match. One of them – Kartik Tyagi – was only there as a net bowler but the other one – Kuldeep Yadav – had a five-wicket haul to his name in his last Test in Australia in 2018-19.

India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in three Tests after regular captain Virat Kohli went on paternity leave after the series opener in Adelaide, had special messages for both Kuldeep and Tyagi after India’s historic win in Brisbane.

"This is a massive moment for all of us. What happened in Adelaide, how we came back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Everyone did their effort, everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals. I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi,” said Rahane in the dressing room, the video of which was uploaded by BCCI on social media on Saturday.

Rahane said Kuldeep’s time will come, indicating the left-arm wrist spinner might get a game against England.

“Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," Rahane added.

Kuldeep did travel to Australia as the third spinner behind R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja but even after injuries to both of them India chose to go with all-rounder Washington Sundar and four seamers – two of them debutants – in the Sydney Test.

With Jadeja now ruled out of the first two home Tests against England, Kuldeep might just find a place as the second spinner of the side along with Ashwin. The fact that the firs two Tests are in Chennai, a venue known to assist spinners, might just go in his favour when the India vs England series begins from February 5.