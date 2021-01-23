BCCI shares Ajinkya Rahane's emotional dressing room speech for Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi in Australia
India had to field a record 20 different cricketers in the four-match Test against Australia, five of them – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, and T Natarajan - were debutants while Shardul Thakur had bowled just 10 balls in his Test debut before coming to this series. Despite many fresh faces realising their dreams of playing Test cricket for India, two youngsters had to return home without playing a single match. One of them – Kartik Tyagi – was only there as a net bowler but the other one – Kuldeep Yadav – had a five-wicket haul to his name in his last Test in Australia in 2018-19.
India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in three Tests after regular captain Virat Kohli went on paternity leave after the series opener in Adelaide, had special messages for both Kuldeep and Tyagi after India’s historic win in Brisbane.
Also Read | 'They made a mistake': Ashwin questions Australia's tactics in Sydney Test
"This is a massive moment for all of us. What happened in Adelaide, how we came back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Everyone did their effort, everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals. I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi,” said Rahane in the dressing room, the video of which was uploaded by BCCI on social media on Saturday.
Rahane said Kuldeep’s time will come, indicating the left-arm wrist spinner might get a game against England.
“Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," Rahane added.
Kuldeep did travel to Australia as the third spinner behind R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja but even after injuries to both of them India chose to go with all-rounder Washington Sundar and four seamers – two of them debutants – in the Sydney Test.
With Jadeja now ruled out of the first two home Tests against England, Kuldeep might just find a place as the second spinner of the side along with Ashwin. The fact that the firs two Tests are in Chennai, a venue known to assist spinners, might just go in his favour when the India vs England series begins from February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Australian players were inside, we were not allowed to use the lift: Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be best keeper-batsman: Raina recalls Pant's words at training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik Pandya pays tribute to late father with an emotional video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's James Anderson breaks records with 30th five-wicket haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hogg warns against removing Kohli as captain, says it might affect his batting
- There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India’s Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was in pain': How Navdeep Saini bowled despite injury at Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They made a mistake': Ashwin questions Australia's tactics in Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Shastri said if players' families not allowed, we are not going to Australia'
- Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India count embarrassment of pace riches from Australia tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We don't fear losing: Bharat Arun
- Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Virat Kohli messaged around 12:30 am, the night we were bowled out for 36'
- The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 at night after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Arun heaps praise on India's 'most complete all-rounder'
- Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox