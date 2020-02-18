Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit, BCCI shares bird’s eye view of picturesque Motera Stadium

cricket

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:27 IST

The BCCI on Tuesday shared a bird’s eye view of the picturesque Motera Stadium, which is the world’s largest cricket stadium.

“MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

US President Donald Trump is expected to inaugurate the stadium.

The spectacular view of the stadium has made fans go gaga over it.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited the Motera stadium to inspect the security arrangements regarding US President Donald Trump’s visit to the state.

The American President along with the first lady Melania Trump will be attending the welcome event named ‘Namaste Trump’ at the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera.