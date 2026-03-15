BCCI stages grand tribute for India’s five ICC World Cup-winning teams as Naman Awards celebrate history

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rolled out the red carpet at the annual Naman Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday, celebrating India’s five ICC World Cup-winning teams from the historic 2024–25 season. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, President Mithun Manhas, Former Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny pose for a picture with the ICC World Cup trophies (Amit)

The evening culminated with members of all five teams being invited on stage alongside BCCI dignitaries and ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The centrepiece of the Naman Awards was the rare celebration of five Indian teams that captured ICC titles in a short span, a historic first for the country.

The night began with recognition for India’s junior champions — the women’s U-19 side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the men’s U-19 team that won the Cricket World Cup the same year. The ceremony then moved to India’s 2025 ICC Champions Trophy triumph, followed by the senior women’s team being honoured for their historic ODI World Cup win at home in 2025.

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India’s most recent ICC title arrived last Sunday in Ahmedabad when the Gautam Gambhir-coached side defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times, the first to successfully defend the title and the first to achieve the feat on home soil.

Speaking to broadcasters Star Sports during the event, former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, who was honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, said the remarkable run of trophies reflects how India’s vast cricketing potential is finally translating into sustained success.

“Almost everything is coming together at this point of time,” Dravid said. “Indian cricket has always had enormous potential, and now we are seeing that potential realised on the field as well.”

Dravid, who coached India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, credited the success to multiple factors — players, administrators, infrastructure and the country’s vast fan base.

“It’s been phenomenal to watch the growth of Indian cricket over these three decades,” he said, reflecting on the journey since his debut in 1996.

“Indian cricket has always had incredible talent, strong administrators and outstanding coaches. We’ve backed that up with world-class infrastructure, a strong domestic system and an excellent junior structure.

“And of course, some of the most passionate fans in the world. They deserve to see all of this come together and translate into success on the field.”