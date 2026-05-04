BCCI to crack the whip on ‘girlfriend culture’ in IPL amid increased risk of internal matters leaking out: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take strict measures to not only curb the ‘girlfriend culture’ surrounding players in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A report in Dainik Jagran states that the board is concerned about long-term consequences and believes it is better to lay down clear rules before any major controversy erupts or internal matters are leaked. The IPL 2026 season has already witnessed a couple of controversies. Rajasthan Royals media manager Romi Bhinder was caught using a cell phone in the dugout, while captain Riyan Parag was seen vaping. With tensions already simmering, BCCI officials feel it is prudent to act now rather than wait for another incident. The rule could come into effect from the next IPL season.

Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma(AFP)

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The report claims that the BCCI has taken note of players, including Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were spotted with their girlfriends. While the board has no issue with players dating, the authorities are not pleased that some partners are staying with them and travelling with the team. In some cases, partners are also travelling separately to different cities to be with the players. A few are social media influencers, raising concerns about sensitive information being shared publicly.

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{{^usCountry}} Please note that HT could not independently verify the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Please note that HT could not independently verify the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A BCCI official has stated that discussions are underway. There are no issues with wives and family members travelling with players, but the matter is considered more serious in the case of girlfriends. Earlier, girlfriends were not allowed to stay with players during the IPL, but it has now become a trend,” the report carried. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A BCCI official has stated that discussions are underway. There are no issues with wives and family members travelling with players, but the matter is considered more serious in the case of girlfriends. Earlier, girlfriends were not allowed to stay with players during the IPL, but it has now become a trend,” the report carried. {{/usCountry}}

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“When a BCCI official raised the issue with a member of the Anti-Corruption Unit, the representative said they are not permitted to object to wives and “official girlfriends”. When the board questioned the term “official girlfriend”, the member said that is what they had been instructed.”

BCCI concerned

After India’s dismal loss in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI implemented several strict protocols. One of them stated that on tours lasting 45 days or more, a player’s family could accompany him for only one week. However, with the board now ready to spring into action, it remains to be seen whether a similar policy will be applied to Indian cricketers outside the IPL as well, particularly when they are representing the national team. It is believed that while the BCCI can more easily monitor players’ activities when they are playing for India, doing the same in the IPL is more challenging due to the involvement of 10 franchises.

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Moreover, the BCCI is concerned about the impact that girlfriends travelling with players could have on team environment and professionalism. Either way, two outcomes are possible. The board could tighten the ACU regulations or move to stop girlfriends from travelling with players altogether.

“Among them (girlfriends) are several influencers who have previously promoted betting (gambling) websites. Recently, some IPL players have also faced Police cases filed by their female companions,” the report mentioned.

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