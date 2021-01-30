BCCI to not hold Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years
The BCCI will not be conducting its premier first-class domestic tournament Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years as the parent body opted for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as per the wishes of majority of the state units.
The BCCI will also host the U-19 National One Day tournament for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Women's national 50-over tournament as per a letter sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to the state units.
While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Shah were keen to have the blue riband tournament that pays the maximum match fee ( ₹1.5 lakh per game approx) for the players, it is understood that a two-month long bio-bubble even for a truncated two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't feasible.
"I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," Shah wrote a letter to state units, which is in possession of PTI.
It is understood that BCCI will probably follow the same groupings and bio-bubble for the Hazare Trophy that will start next month.
Shah in his letter spoke about how difficult it was to plan out the domestic calendar for the season in the post COVID world.
"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games," Shah wrote.
The BCCI during its AGM had decided that players will be compensated in case there is a truncated season and with players missing out on Ranji Trophy match fees, it is expected that the board will devise a mechanism by which the premier domestic cricketers of the country are taken care of financially.
Shah, in his letter, thanked the state units which successfully conducted the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.
"I write this with some satisfaction and whole lot of gratitude towards the state associations and staff of the BCCI for the successful conduct of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament so far after having delivered a flawless IPL earlier," Shah wrote.
He also informed the members that preparations for the England series is in full swing.
"The preparations for the England tour of India which commences on 5th February onwards, are in full swing and there is a lot of excitement around it after the historic tour of Australia where, as you are aware, the team had performed miraculously under extremely trying circumstances," he said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
India vs England: Even though India's fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
