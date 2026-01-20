BCCI told not to force Virat Kohli to play domestic cricket: ‘He comes, scores runs and then goes back to London’

Virat Kohli continues to silence his critics with a remarkable run of form in ODIs, reclaiming the top spot in the ICC batting rankings. The Indian star has scored six fifty-plus innings in his last seven ODIs, including three centuries—two against South Africa and one against New Zealand. His consistency at the crease, ability to anchor innings, and knack for performing under pressure have reinforced his status as the best in the business in ODIs. Virat Kohli has been in terrific form in ODIs. (PTI)

In the third ODI against New Zealand, Kohli notched his 85th international century, scoring 124 off 108 balls while chasing New Zealand’s imposing total of 338. It marked his fourth century in his last eight 50-over innings, a streak that also includes a hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Kohli’s enduring class, highlighting how, despite playing intermittently, the star consistently delivers runs through his passion, fitness, preparation, and deep understanding of the game, proving his worth every time he takes the field for India.

"Virat has become that player who is seen once in a while now. But he comes, scores runs, and then goes back to London. It has become like that. He comes, scores, and goes. It is not easy to score so consistently when you are not playing regularly. But it is his passion, his fitness, his pride to play for the country, his knowledge of the game, and his own. preparation. He has proved it," he said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - 'Shubman Gill gave Nitish Kumar Reddy 8 overs for sake of it': Ex-IND star's no-holds-barred attack after series loss

‘Passion Kohli has, not available in any market’ Kohli will return to the Indian colours in July now for the ODI series against England. Meanwhile, Kaif suggested that the former India skipper has proved himself enough now, and he should not be forced to play domestic cricket.

Kaif lauded Virat Kohli’s unmatched passion and match-winning ability, saying domestic games are unnecessary for him, as his determination and skill make him capable of taking on any challenge single-handedly, inspiring the team even in tough situations.

"There is no need for him to play domestic now. Anyone can get match practice, but the passion he has, it is not available in any market. Where will you get that from? Even in the last game, he was the hope. Virat will single-handedly win against 10 players in front of him, too," he added.