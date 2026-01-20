'Shubman Gill gave Nitish Kumar Reddy 8 overs for sake of it': Ex-IND star's no-holds-barred attack after series loss

The recent ODI series defeat to New Zealand has intensified scrutiny on the Indian team, with questions being raised about Shubman Gill’s captaincy, Gautam Gambhir’s coaching, and the overall team combination. The exclusion of Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI in the first two matches has drawn criticism, while the selections of Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also come under the scanner. Shubman’s ability to make the most of his resources and manage the team effectively has been closely examined in the aftermath of the loss, adding pressure on the management to reconsider their strategies ahead of future matches. Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled eight overs in third ODI against New Zealand but remained wicketless. (PTI)

Nitish, who was given a chance in place of the rested Hardik Pandya, has often faced questions about his all-round abilities. He showed his potential with a determined half-century in the third ODI, but his bowling remained a concern, failing to make an impact in the eight overs he bowled in the series decider.

Former India batter S Badrinath delivered a sharp take on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance, pointing out that despite his half-century, the all-rounder was handed a full eight-over spell more out of necessity than faith in his bowling ability.

“Okay he scored a half century. But other than that, they gave him eight overs with the ball just for the sake of it and not because he is a good bowler. It looked like he was given the ball only because they had picked him and had no option but to bowl him,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

“Definitely something wrong somewhere” Nitish has featured in four ODIs so far, scoring 100 runs but still without a wicket, while conceding runs at an economy of 6.98 — numbers that have put his place in the side under scrutiny.

Badrinath questioned India’s team composition and role clarity after the defeat, suggesting that the loss to an inexperienced New Zealand side at home raised deeper concerns about selection and planning.

"What is he doing in the team and in what position? All these questions come up because if such an inexperienced New Zealand side has beaten India at home, there is definitely something wrong somewhere," said Badrinath.