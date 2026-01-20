Bangladesh refuses to bow to BCCI, issues stern warning to ICC amid T20 World Cup row: 'Won't accept those conditions'

Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul has delivered a strong message as uncertainty continues over the team’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has consistently raised concerns about travelling to India for the tournament next month, pointing to security issues. Although the ICC has held discussions with the BCB and offered assurances regarding safety arrangements, no final breakthrough has been reached so far. In the middle of these talks, Nazrul emphasised that Bangladesh will not be pressured into changing its stance, as it will not bow to the BCCI or agree to any conditions it considers unfair or unreasonable. Multiple talks between the ICC and BCB has failed to resolve issues, leaving Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup participation uncertain. (AFP)

Addressing the media, Nazrul brushed aside suggestions that Bangladesh could be dropped from the tournament if the deadlock drags on. “We have not heard anything about Scotland being included instead of us,” he said. “If the ICC exerts pressure or bows down to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and imposes any unreasonable conditions, or puts pressure on us, we will not accept those conditions.”

"In the past, there are examples that Pakistan said that they will not travel to India and ICC changed the venue. We have asked to change the venue on logical ground and we cannot be pressurised to play in India by putting illogical pressure," he added.

The issue surfaced after the BCCI asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for this season. While no official explanation was offered for the decision, it is widely understood to be linked to the recent political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

BCB's drama over T20 World Cup continues Bangladesh’s place in the upcoming T20 World Cup remains in doubt after fresh revelations about recent discussions with the ICC. Previously, BCB denied that the ICC had set a January 21 deadline for them to decide on their participation in the T20 World Cup, starting from February 7, with media committee chairman Amjad Hossain saying that "no specific date" has been set for them.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka, Amjad said, as quoted by Daily Star, "Last Saturday, on January 17, an ICC representative came, and our cricket board representatives held a meeting with him. Regarding World Cup participation, there was an issue with the venue, and we informed them of our reluctance to play there. We requested an alternate venue, and we held detailed discussions with the representatives. They told us that they will inform the ICC about the issues and will let us know about the decision later on."

"In regard to these talks, they have not mentioned a specific date or when they will let us know. They just told us that they will let us know when the next discussion will take place. Thank you," he added.

The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to 8 March, has Bangladesh scheduled to play three group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai