BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry to meet inquiry panel today in Rahul Johri case; Vinod Rai will also depose

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry is set to depose in front of the three-member independent panel — Justice (Retd) Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh and Veena Gowda — constituted by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to probe allegations of sexual harassment against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Monday.

Sources in the know of developments told Hindustan Times that the treasurer has been asked to depose in front of the committee on Monday and he will be travelling to Mumbai for the same. “The committee after receiving the mail from Anirudh wherein the treasurer wanted to depose asked him to meet the panel either on Sunday or Monday. The treasurer will be in Mumbai today and meet the trio,” he said.

Interestingly, CoA chief Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji are also expected to meet the committee on Monday. This has surprised some BCCI officials as they feel that with the duo already meeting the panel on the day it started working on the matter, the second meeting comes as a surprise.

“We were told that both Rai and Diana had already met the three-member panel when they started investigation. Why do they need to meet them again considering that the panel will also be submitting its report to the same CoA. Quite confusing,” one of the officials told Hindustan Times.

The investigation committee had earlier laid down the rules for anyone wishing to depose in front of the committee. They had made it clear that anyone wishing to depose must first establish their own position and how they are connected in the matter before the panel decides whether the person gets an opportunity to meet the panel.

This after IPL petitioner Aditya Verma wanted to depose in front of the committee. Not only had the three-member panel made it clear that those willing to depose must first clarify their locus standi, but also should provide ample details of what he/she wants to reveal during the deposition. Interestingly, Verma too has now been asked to meet the panel after their move to lay down deposition rules were heavily criticised by the board. It was seen as a clear attempt to scare away complainants.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 09:51 IST