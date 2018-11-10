BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry writes to investigators in Rahul Johri case, wants to depose

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has written to the three-member independent panel — Justice (Retd) Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh and Veena Gowda — constituted by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to probe allegations of sexual harassment against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Sources in the know of developments told Hindustan Times that the treasurer felt that it was important for the office-bearers to provide the panel any possible help in the matter as the image of the Indian cricket board is on the line in the whole case.

“The treasurer felt that it was important that all those who have worked with the CEO in the last couple of years should come forward and provide the three-member panel as much information as possible as that would not only assist the investigators, but also ensure that it is a transparent investigation,” he said.

The investigation committee had earlier laid down the rules for anyone wishing to depose in front of the committee. They had made it clear that anyone wishing to depose must first establish their own position and how they are connected in the matter before the panel decides whether the person gets an opportunity to meet the panel.

This after IPL petitioner Aditya Verma wanted to depose in front of the committee. Not only had the three-member panel made it clear that those willing to depose must first clarify their locus standi, but also should provide ample details of what he/she wants to reveal during the deposition.

It will now be interesting to see if the committee accepts the proposal of the treasurer or they ignore the helping hand.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 20:20 IST