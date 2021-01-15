BCCI wishes Hanuma Vihari a 'speedy recovery' as he heads back home

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari headed back home on Friday after getting ruled out of the series decider due to a hamstring injury which he suffered on the final day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 27-year-old showcased utmost grit and courage against a potent Australian attack as he batted along with Ravichandran Ashwin for 2.5 hours to help India pull off a historic draw while chasing a mammoth target of 407 runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared his picture on social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

“He was battling pain and discomfort but never let his resolve deter even momentarily on the momentous Day 5 in the SCG Test. Today, he heads back to India. Wish you a speedy recovery,” tweeted BCCI.

He was battling pain and discomfort but never let his resolve deter even momentarily on the momentous Day 5 in the SCG Test. Today, he heads back to India.



Wish you a speedy recovery @Hanumavihari 💪🏾 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/E6OgW90HMU — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Earlier today, the batsman also took to Twitter and shared his picture before leaving the Australian shores. He wrote, “Until next time Australia.”

Until next time 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/sq1WIHWdpB — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, India were forced to make four changes to the side for the final Test in Brisbane due to the unavailability of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Vihari, and Jasprit Bumrah. These injured players were replaced by Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar.

The Tamil Nadu duo of all-rounder Sundar and left-arm pacer Natarajan made their Test debuts.

In the match, Natarajan picked the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (108) and Matthew Wade (45) to keep the visitors in the game. At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) stood tall as the score read 274/5.