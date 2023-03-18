Home / Cricket / 'BCCI with its financial power has big clout in world cricket': Najam Sethi calls for support of other ACC members

'BCCI with its financial power has big clout in world cricket': Najam Sethi calls for support of other ACC members

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 18, 2023 08:41 PM IST

Ahead of the ACC and ICC meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi called for support from the other members of the ACC although he admitted that BCCI have a strong influence in world cricket.

Members of the Asian Cricket Council are slated to meet in Dubai to reach to a conclusion over much-debated Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Ahead of the ACC and ICC meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi called for support from the other members of the ACC although he admitted that BCCI have a strong influence in world cricket.

Najam Sethi; Jay Shah
Najam Sethi; Jay Shah

In October last year, ACC chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had revealed that India would not travel to Pakistan for impending Asia Cup tournament and then insisted on a change of venue. Pakistan, who were handed the hosting rights for the event, retaliated by saying that if they are denied from staging the tournament they would boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India.

ALSO READ: 'No one can be perfect for long. He's a legend': Ex-RCB player on criticism against Kohli

“It's important to see how other members (of ACC) look at our stance on Asia Cup. What they think is important, but in the end we must realise how much clout the BCCI with its financial power carries in world cricket,” said Sethi at a press conference, ahead of his departure for Dubai to attend ACC and ICC meetings.

“I have been in contact with senior members of ACC. I have informed them about our problems and we will try and find honourable solutions to the problems,” he added.

ACC had held a meeting last month as well on the same matter but there was no official announcement made after it, Although reports suggested that UAE had emerged as an alternate venue for Asia Cup with Pakistan reserving the hosting rights.

“I will also be talking to the BCCI secretary and ACC President, Jay Shah. I will see how the meetings go and then come back and after consulting relevant authorities take a final decision on whether we will send our team to India for the World Cup," Sethi added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with WPL 2023, IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pakistan cricket team india vs pakistan indian cricket team asia cup + 2 more
pakistan cricket team india vs pakistan indian cricket team asia cup + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out