'BCCI with its financial power has big clout in world cricket': Najam Sethi calls for support of other ACC members

Members of the Asian Cricket Council are slated to meet in Dubai to reach to a conclusion over much-debated Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Ahead of the ACC and ICC meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi called for support from the other members of the ACC although he admitted that BCCI have a strong influence in world cricket. Najam Sethi; Jay Shah

In October last year, ACC chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had revealed that India would not travel to Pakistan for impending Asia Cup tournament and then insisted on a change of venue. Pakistan, who were handed the hosting rights for the event, retaliated by saying that if they are denied from staging the tournament they would boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India.

“It's important to see how other members (of ACC) look at our stance on Asia Cup. What they think is important, but in the end we must realise how much clout the BCCI with its financial power carries in world cricket,” said Sethi at a press conference, ahead of his departure for Dubai to attend ACC and ICC meetings.

“I have been in contact with senior members of ACC. I have informed them about our problems and we will try and find honourable solutions to the problems,” he added.

ACC had held a meeting last month as well on the same matter but there was no official announcement made after it, Although reports suggested that UAE had emerged as an alternate venue for Asia Cup with Pakistan reserving the hosting rights.

“I will also be talking to the BCCI secretary and ACC President, Jay Shah. I will see how the meetings go and then come back and after consulting relevant authorities take a final decision on whether we will send our team to India for the World Cup," Sethi added.

