'BCCI's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar got replaced': Mark Waugh grabs everyone's attention; Ravi Shastri jumps in

There have been plenty of discussions about India's team selections in recent times. The talk has been about the choice of players, with fans often alleging that the current selection committee under Ajit Agarkar has been biased towards certain names while ignoring others.

The rage has been especially from the fans of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With Sharma removed from ODI captaincy and performance being the currency for the two stars to make it into the 2027 World Cup squad being claimed by Agarkar, there have been demands for his removal.

In the ongoing second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Mark Waugh added fire to these claims. The former Australian opener was sharing the box at the moment with Ravi Shastri.

Mark Waugh’s claims squashed by Ravi Shastri

Mark Waugh said, “Chairman of selectors replaced, did I read that somewhere?” To which Ravi Shastri firmly replied, “No”. This was to put an end to any such speculation.

Waugh further stated that he might have read it on Twitter, and the news seemingly claimed that Ravi Shastri is now the chairman of selectors. To which, the Indian commentator made it clear that there was no basis to such claims, and whatever Waugh’s source was, it was fake news.

India’s time in Adelaide has not been all good. They were asked to bat first in the game after Mitchell Marsh won the toss. India would have hoped for a good start to build a strong foundation, especially after their humiliating defeat in the first match at Perth. But Shubman Gill, the skipper of the team, fell in the first ball of the seventh over to Xavier Bartlett’s bowling. The hopes were pinned on Virat Kohli to anchor the innings and take India towards a formidable total with Rohit Sharma. However, Kohli failed to score a single run for the second time in a row as he fell after facing only four deliveries.

After the departure of Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captain, joined Rohit in the middle, and the duo stabilized the Indian ship. While Rohit went past his 59th ODI half-century, Iyer played the perfect supporting role. India will hope that the two batters maneuver India through the middle overs and proper them towards a big total. This match is a do-or-die affair for India as a defeat here would mean losing the series with one game remaining.