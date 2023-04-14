BCCI’s ICC media rights share set to go past 10,000 crore

The Big Three are history as the market forces have identified The Big One – the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The gap in the market share of what India and the rest contribute to the International Cricket Council (ICC) coffers is set to go up exponentially following the ongoing round (2024-27) of the media rights sale. File photo of Jay Shah.(REUTERS)

While India’s broadcasters shelled out $3 billion for a four-year deal, finalised last August, the remaining key regions, it is learned, are estimated to have only chipped in with approximately $500 million.

On the back of these numbers, the BCCI has already made a move for a proportionate increase in its revenue share from the governing body. According to officials in the know, a figure of 37 % of the final valuation has been discussed in last month’s ICC quarterly meet. That itself would mean the BCCI getting something in the range of $1.3 billion (around ₹10,000 crore), significantly more than the 22% (US$ 405 million, eight years) they currently get.

A number of member boards of the ICC confirmed that the BCCI's clout is set to increase and it will reflect in their increased revenue share. Officials in the BCCI said they are gunning for an even greater share than what’s under discussion – a final decision is likely to be taken in ICC’s next meeting in June.

If things go as planned for the BCCI, it will count as a significant success for its current set of office bearers; board secretary Jay Shah also heads ICC’s Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

Back in 2014, the Indian, English (ECB) and Australian cricket boards had come together with a revenue-sharing formula – it became infamously known as the Big three takeover – that would have given BCCI a 31% share. Although a change in order at ICC and BCCI meant the proposal was quashed, India for the first time outvoted, the Indian board now is set to get even more.

With no competition in sight, the ICC has extended contracts with Sky and SuperSport for the UK and South African market, closing a long-term eight-year (2024-31) deal. The Sky deal is known to be upwards of US$ 300 million and the ECB is set to get the second biggest share, the same as the current arrangement. The rest of the revenue will be distributed among the other ten Test playing nations and the Associates.

For many member boards, the increased pot of ICC revenue is a result of the proceeds from the Indian market and it will still leave them better placed than in the past where they wouldn't make as much after selling their domestic rights.

While boardroom tensions have become a thing of the past inside the ICC, another suggestion tabled felt that weight should be given to the team’s on-field performance in addition to the media rights market share, before arriving at the final numbers.

“It was proposed that the last fifteen year’s performance of teams at ICC events should be considered. But some felt that would be unfair to those who have raised the bar recently, and only past five years showing should be factored in,” a member board official said.

The ICC's negotiations for media rights from the Australian market are known to not be encouraging. According to ICC officials in the know, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and MENA deals are yet to be sealed.

Diwali window for WPL

After successfully hosting the inaugural season, the BCCI is set to make the Women’s Premier League (WPL) a home-and-away affair.

“From next year onwards, we are intending to take it to more venues on a home-and-away basis,” said BCCI secretary Shah. “We are also looking at the Diwali window in place of March. Women’s cricket now has a dedicated audience base and the numbers will keep growing.”

The Indian board secured record media rights numbers ( ₹951 crores, five years) and franchise acquisition fees ( ₹4669.99 crore for five teams) for the WPL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON