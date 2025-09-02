BCCI's list of dos and don'ts after online gaming, cryptocurrency platforms banned from applying for India sponsorship

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has kept its foot down, ensuring they are not blindsided when it comes to bids for the lead sponsorship rights. The Indian cricket board invited bids for lead sponsorship rights on Tuesday following the exit of Dream11. The online gaming platform pulled out of its contract after the Indian government introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025. BCCI has invited bids for lead sponsorship rights following Dream11's exit. (PTI)

The last date for purchasing the Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights (IEOI) is September 12, and the last date for submitting bids from interested parties is September 16.

“The IEOI will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax,” the BCCI release stated.

The BCCI has banned crypto and online gaming platforms, as well as alcohol and tobacco companies, from applying for the rights. This move comes after the introduction of the Online Gaming Act. The Indian board also made it clear that only those companies can apply who have an annual turnover of INR 300 crore.

With September 16 kept as the deadline, Suryakumar Yadav's India will likely participate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor, as the tournament begins September 9. The lead sponsor gets to have their name in front of the jerseys of both the men's and women's cricket teams.

Also Read: BCCI asks only 'reputed entities' to bid for lead sponsor rights after Dream11 exit

“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the IEOI process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason,” the board said in an official release.

The richest board in the world had to find a new sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of the three-year contract in August 2025. The online gaming platform had signed the deal in 2023.

Here is the full list of dos and don'ts for applying for lead sponsorship rights

Eligibility criteria:

The average turnover of each bidder for the last three years must be at least INR 300 crore as per the last three audited accounts, or the average net worth of each bidder for the last three years must be at least INR 300 crore as per the last three audited accounts.

Each bidder must be a fit and proper person. In order to determine whether this is the case, the BCCI may take into account any factor, as may be deemed fit, including without limitation any one or more of the following criteria: (i) not having been convicted by a court of a criminal offence or offences involving moral turpitude, economic offence or fraud; (ii) not having any conflict of interest as per the Conflict of Interest Rules; (iii) absence of conviction for any offence punishable with imprisonment for two years or more in any jurisdiction; (iv) absence of categorisation as a wilful defaulter by the Reserve Bank of India; and/or (v) a person having integrity and reputation.

“The BCCI reserves the right to reject any bid from any bidder which, in the BCCI’s opinion and at its sole and absolute discretion, does not satisfy this criteria,” the board stated in an official release.

The bidder should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting, gambling, or similar services in India or anywhere in the world, and he or she should not provide such services to any person in India.

The bidder should not have any investment or ownership interest in any person engaged in betting or gambling services in India.

“To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, is not permitted to submit a bid,” the BCCI stated.

The bidder, including any of its group companies, should not be directly or indirectly engaged in crypto trading, crypto exchange, crypto token, or any similar business.

Bidders are prohibited from submitting bids through surrogate brands. This includes, but is not limited to, the use of different names, brands, identities, or logos.

Blocked brand categories

Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer;

Banks, Banking & Financial Services and Non-Banking Financial Companies;

Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages;

Fans, Mixer Grinders and Safety Locks; and

Insurance

The above-mentioned brand categories are blocked on account of the BCCI already having existing sponsors within the said brand categories.

Prohibited Brand Categories:

Alcohol Products;

Betting or Gambling Services;

Cryptocurrency;

Online Money Gaming or any such activities are prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025;

Tobacco; and

one which is likely to offend public morals, including but not limited to pornography.