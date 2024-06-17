BC-CRI T20 World Cup Glance,0910 T20 World Cup Glance BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance

Caribbean and the United States Group A P W L NR NRR Pts x-India 4 3 0 1 1.137 7 x-USA 4 2 1 1 0.127 5 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0.294 4 Canada 4 1 2 1 -0.493 3 Ireland 4 0 3 1 -1.293 1

Group B P W L NR NRR Pts x-Australia 4 4 0 0 2.791 8 x-England 4 2 1 1 3.611 5 Scotland 4 2 1 1 1.255 5 Namibia 4 1 3 0 -2.585 2 Oman 4 0 4 0 -3.062 0

Group C P W L NR NRR Pts x-Afghanistan 3 3 0 0 4.230 6 x-West Indies 3 3 0 0 2.596 6 New Zealand 3 1 2 0 -0.241 2 Uganda 4 1 3 0 -4.510 2 PNG 3 0 3 0 -0.886 0

Group D P W L NR NRR Pts x-South Africa 4 4 0 0 0.470 8 x-Bangladesh 4 3 1 0 0.616 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 -0.863 3 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 -1.358 2 Nepal 4 0 3 1 -0.542 1

Saturday, Grand Prairie, Texas

United States 197-3 def. Canada 194-5 by 7 wickets

Sunday, Providence, Guyana

West Indies 137-5 def. Papua New Guinea 136-8 by 5 wickets

Bridgetown, Barbados

Namibia 109-6 tied Oman 109, Namibia won super over<

Monday, Westbury, New York

South Africa 80-4 def. Sri Lanka 77 by 6 wickets

Providence, Guyana

Afghanistan 183-5 def. Uganda 58 by 125 runs

Tuesday, Bridgetown, Barbados

England vs. Scotland, abandoned

Grand Prairie, Texas

Netherlands 109-4 def. Nepal 106 by 6 wickets

Wednesday, Westbury, New York

India 97-2 def. Ireland 96 by 8 wickets

Providence, Guyana

Uganda 78-7 def. Papua New Guinea 77 by 3 wickets

Bridgetown, Barbados

Australia 164-5 def. Oman 125-9 by 39 runs

Thursday, Grand Prairie, Texas

United States 159-3 tied Pakistan 159-7, United States won super over

Bridgetown, Barbados

Scotland 157-5 def. Namibia 155-9 by 5 wickets

Friday, Westbury, New York

Canada 137-7 def. Ireland 125-7 by 12 runs

Providence, Guyana

Afghanistan 159-6 def. New Zealand 75 by 84 runs

Grand Prairie, Texas

Bangladesh 125-8 def. Sri Lanka 124-9 by 2 wickets

Saturday, Westbury, New York

South Africa 106-6 def. Netherlands 103-9 by 4 wickets

Bridgetown, Barbados

Australia 201-7 def. England 165-6 by 36 runs

Providence, Guyana

West Indies 173-5 def. Uganda 39 by 134 runs

Sunday, Westbury, New York

India 119 def. Pakistan 113-7 by 6 runs

North Sound, Antigua

Scotland 153-3 def. Oman 150-7 by 7 wickets

Monday, Westbury, New York

South Africa 113-6 def. Bangladesh 109-7 by 4 runs

Tuesday, Westbury, New York

Pakistan 107-3 def. Canada 106-7 by 7 wickets

Lauderhill, Florida

Nepal vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned

North Sound, Antigua

Australia 74-1 def. Namibia 72 by 9 wickets

Wednesday, Westbury, New York

India 111-3 def. United States 110-8 by 7 wickets

Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies 149-9 def. New Zealand 136-9 by 13 runs

Thursday, Kingstown, St. Vincent

Bangladesh 159-5 def. Netherlands 134-8 by 25 runs

North Sound, Antigua

England 50-2 def. Oman 47 by 8 wickets

Tarouba, Trinidad

Aghanistan 101-3 def. Papua New Guinea 95 by 7 wickets

Friday, Lauderhill, Florida

United States vs. Ireland, abandoned

Kingstown, St. Vincent

South Africa 115-7 def. Nepal 114-7 by 1 run

Tarouba, Trinidad

New Zealand 41-1 def. Uganda 40 by 9 wickets

Saturday, Lauderhill, Florida

Canada vs. India, abandoned

North Sound, Antigua

England 122-5 def. Namibia 84-3 by 41 runs

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Australia 186-5 def. Scotland 180-5 by 5 wickets

Sunday, Lauderhill, Florida

Pakistan 111-7 def. Ireland 106-9 by 3 wickets

Kingstown, St. Vincent

Bangladesh 106 def. Nepal 85 by 21 runs

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Sri Lanka 201-6 def. Netherlands 118 by 83 runs

Monday, Tarouba, Trinidad

New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea, 1430 GMT

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

West Indies vs. Afghanistan, 0030 GMT Tuesday

SUPER EIGHT Wednesday, North Sound, Antigua

South Africa vs. United States, 1430 GMT

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

West Indies vs. England, 0030 GMT Thursday

Thursday, Bridgetown, Barbados

Afghanistan vs. India, 1430 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

Australia vs. Bangladesh, 0030 GMT Friday

Friday, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

South Africa vs. England, 1430 GMT

Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs. United States, 0030 GMT Saturday

Saturday, North Sound, Antigua

India vs. Bangladesh, 1430 GMT

Kingstown, St. Vincent

Afghanistan vs. Australia, 0030 GMT Sunday

Sunday, Bridgetown, Barbados

United States vs. England, 1430 GMT

North Sound, Antigua

West Indies vs. South Africa, 0030 GMT Monday

Monday, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Australia vs. India, 1430 GMT

Kingstown, St. Vincent

Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh, 0030 GMT Tuesday

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, Tarouba, Trinidad

Semifinal, 0030 GMT Thursday

Thursday, Providence, Guyana

Semifinal, 1430 GMT

FINAL Saturday, Bridgetown, Barbados

Semifinal winners, 1430 GMT

