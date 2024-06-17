BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance
BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance
%byline
|Caribbean and the United States
|Group A
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|x-India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1.137
|7
|x-USA
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0.127
|5
|Pakistan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.294
|4
|Canada
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-0.493
|3
|Ireland
|4
|0
|3
|1
|-1.293
|1
|Group B
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|x-Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2.791
|8
|x-England
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3.611
|5
|Scotland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1.255
|5
|Namibia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-2.585
|2
|Oman
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-3.062
|0
|Group C
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|x-Afghanistan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4.230
|6
|x-West Indies
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2.596
|6
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.241
|2
|Uganda
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-4.510
|2
|PNG
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-0.886
|0
|Group D
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|x-South Africa
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0.470
|8
|x-Bangladesh
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.616
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-0.863
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-1.358
|2
|Nepal
|4
|0
|3
|1
|-0.542
|1
x-advances
|Saturday,
|Grand Prairie, Texas
United States 197-3 def. Canada 194-5 by 7 wickets
|Sunday,
|Providence, Guyana
West Indies 137-5 def. Papua New Guinea 136-8 by 5 wickets
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Namibia 109-6 tied Oman 109, Namibia won super over<
|Monday,
|Westbury, New York
South Africa 80-4 def. Sri Lanka 77 by 6 wickets
|Providence, Guyana
Afghanistan 183-5 def. Uganda 58 by 125 runs
|Tuesday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
England vs. Scotland, abandoned
|Grand Prairie, Texas
Netherlands 109-4 def. Nepal 106 by 6 wickets
|Wednesday,
|Westbury, New York
India 97-2 def. Ireland 96 by 8 wickets
|Providence, Guyana
Uganda 78-7 def. Papua New Guinea 77 by 3 wickets
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia 164-5 def. Oman 125-9 by 39 runs
|Thursday,
|Grand Prairie, Texas
United States 159-3 tied Pakistan 159-7, United States won super over
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Scotland 157-5 def. Namibia 155-9 by 5 wickets
|Friday,
|Westbury, New York
Canada 137-7 def. Ireland 125-7 by 12 runs
|Providence, Guyana
Afghanistan 159-6 def. New Zealand 75 by 84 runs
|Grand Prairie, Texas
Bangladesh 125-8 def. Sri Lanka 124-9 by 2 wickets
|Saturday,
|Westbury, New York
South Africa 106-6 def. Netherlands 103-9 by 4 wickets
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia 201-7 def. England 165-6 by 36 runs
|Providence, Guyana
West Indies 173-5 def. Uganda 39 by 134 runs
|Sunday,
|Westbury, New York
India 119 def. Pakistan 113-7 by 6 runs
|North Sound, Antigua
Scotland 153-3 def. Oman 150-7 by 7 wickets
|Monday,
|Westbury, New York
South Africa 113-6 def. Bangladesh 109-7 by 4 runs
|Tuesday,
|Westbury, New York
Pakistan 107-3 def. Canada 106-7 by 7 wickets
|Lauderhill, Florida
Nepal vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned
|North Sound, Antigua
Australia 74-1 def. Namibia 72 by 9 wickets
|Wednesday,
|Westbury, New York
India 111-3 def. United States 110-8 by 7 wickets
|Tarouba, Trinidad
West Indies 149-9 def. New Zealand 136-9 by 13 runs
|Thursday,
|Kingstown, St. Vincent
Bangladesh 159-5 def. Netherlands 134-8 by 25 runs
|North Sound, Antigua
England 50-2 def. Oman 47 by 8 wickets
|Tarouba, Trinidad
Aghanistan 101-3 def. Papua New Guinea 95 by 7 wickets
|Friday,
|Lauderhill, Florida
United States vs. Ireland, abandoned
|Kingstown, St. Vincent
South Africa 115-7 def. Nepal 114-7 by 1 run
|Tarouba, Trinidad
New Zealand 41-1 def. Uganda 40 by 9 wickets
|Saturday,
|Lauderhill, Florida
Canada vs. India, abandoned
|North Sound, Antigua
England 122-5 def. Namibia 84-3 by 41 runs
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Australia 186-5 def. Scotland 180-5 by 5 wickets
|Sunday,
|Lauderhill, Florida
Pakistan 111-7 def. Ireland 106-9 by 3 wickets
|Kingstown, St. Vincent
Bangladesh 106 def. Nepal 85 by 21 runs
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Sri Lanka 201-6 def. Netherlands 118 by 83 runs
|Monday,
|Tarouba, Trinidad
New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea, 1430 GMT
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
West Indies vs. Afghanistan, 0030 GMT Tuesday
|SUPER EIGHT
|Wednesday,
|North Sound, Antigua
South Africa vs. United States, 1430 GMT
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
West Indies vs. England, 0030 GMT Thursday
|Thursday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Afghanistan vs. India, 1430 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
Australia vs. Bangladesh, 0030 GMT Friday
|Friday,
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
South Africa vs. England, 1430 GMT
|Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies vs. United States, 0030 GMT Saturday
|Saturday,
|North Sound, Antigua
India vs. Bangladesh, 1430 GMT
|Kingstown, St. Vincent
Afghanistan vs. Australia, 0030 GMT Sunday
|Sunday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
United States vs. England, 1430 GMT
|North Sound, Antigua
West Indies vs. South Africa, 0030 GMT Monday
|Monday,
|Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Australia vs. India, 1430 GMT
|Kingstown, St. Vincent
Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh, 0030 GMT Tuesday
|SEMIFINALS
|Wednesday,
|Tarouba, Trinidad
Semifinal, 0030 GMT Thursday
|Thursday,
|Providence, Guyana
Semifinal, 1430 GMT
|FINAL
|Saturday,
|Bridgetown, Barbados
Semifinal winners, 1430 GMT
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.