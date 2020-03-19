e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Be alert, attentive and aware’ - Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri & other Indian cricketers laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus

‘Be alert, attentive and aware’ - Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri & other Indian cricketers laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus

Addressing the nation, PM Modi spoke on the importance of social distancing in times of a pandemic, and asked people to observe a “Janata curfew” on March 22.

cricket Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of PM Modi with Virat Kohli.
File photo of PM Modi with Virat Kohli.(FIle)
         

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on measures to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Addressing the nation, PM Modi spoke on the importance of social distancing in times of a pandemic, and asked people to observe a “Janata curfew” on March 22. In a series of tweets, Kohli said: “Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” he said.

Also read: Shane Warne’s gin company to produce hand sanitizers

“Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let’s support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygeine,” the Indian captain added. 

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri further said: “Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation.”

 

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to Twitter to praise PM Modi’s speech. “Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information,” he said. 

“Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care,” India opener Shikhar Dhawan further said. 

In the 30-minutes television address, which began at 8 pm, the Prime Minister started by highlighting the gravity of the situation - that coronavirus disease Covid-19 has affected more people than the two World Wars.

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara explains why teams struggle in overseas Tests

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” PM Modi said.

He also made urged the countrymen to avoid stepping out of home unless necessary, and presented made a promise that there won’t be a shortage of essential supplies. “I promise you that there will not be a shortage of milk, food, medicines and other essential supplies. This supply will never be stopped, so there is no need to hoard stuff,” said the Prime Minister.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
3 death-row convicts rush to court to stop 5.30 am execution, hearing soon
3 death-row convicts rush to court to stop 5.30 am execution, hearing soon
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news