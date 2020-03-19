‘Be alert, attentive and aware’ - Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri & other Indian cricketers laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on measures to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Addressing the nation, PM Modi spoke on the importance of social distancing in times of a pandemic, and asked people to observe a “Janata curfew” on March 22. In a series of tweets, Kohli said: “Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” he said.

“Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let’s support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygeine,” the Indian captain added.

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri further said: “Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation.”

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to Twitter to praise PM Modi’s speech. “Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information,” he said.

“Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care,” India opener Shikhar Dhawan further said.

In the 30-minutes television address, which began at 8 pm, the Prime Minister started by highlighting the gravity of the situation - that coronavirus disease Covid-19 has affected more people than the two World Wars.

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” PM Modi said.

He also made urged the countrymen to avoid stepping out of home unless necessary, and presented made a promise that there won’t be a shortage of essential supplies. “I promise you that there will not be a shortage of milk, food, medicines and other essential supplies. This supply will never be stopped, so there is no need to hoard stuff,” said the Prime Minister.