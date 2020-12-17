‘Be extremely aware of the clock’: Sachin Tendulkar’s advice to Virat Kohli for day-night Test

cricket

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a piece of advice for India captain Virat Kohli for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. The Adelaide Test is a Day/Night affair and it is the first overseas pink-ball Test for Virat Kohli & Co.

India have only played just one pink-ball Test so far before the Adelaide Test, while Aussies have played 7 and have won them all. This could put Tim Paine’s team at an advantageous position, adding to the fact that they will be more accustomed to the conditions at home.

Speaking on Sports, Tendulkar said that Kohli & co. need to keep a close eye on the clock and continue to change their strategy depending on the time.

“Whatever I have seen with the pink-ball Tests, you have to be extremely aware of the clock. Whenever the sun is going down and the temperature drops and before dew sets in and the grass is nice and cool, there is going to be a little extra lateral movement of the surface. That is when you don’t just respect the bowler but you also respect the conditions,” Tendulkar said.

Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first in the day-night Test in Adelaide.

“Here in a pink-ball Test, your first session could well be the one where you cash in where you take a little more chances and play more aggressively. Maybe in Australia, the sun goes down later than what it did in Kolkata. In Kolkata, I felt from 4:30 to 6:30 was a critical time where the batsmen had to respect not just the bowler but also the surface and build those partnerships. And once the ball gets wet, you can start playing a little more shots,” he added.

“Maybe towards the end of the 2nd session and the beginning of the last session might be the phase where the ball does a little bit extra where you need to hold back your aggression and natural instincts and be a little more disciplined.

“Also when I met the team in Kolkata and spoke to the team management and obviously there was Virat, if there are 2 wickets, don’t look to score those 20 runs extra. You’re better off declaring at that time and getting their top 3 batters. You might be short by 20 runs but you would have possibly saved 120 runs there,” he signed off.