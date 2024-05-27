New Delhi [India], : Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh dropped a major update on his injury and said it has been "progressively slow". Been progressively slow: Mitchell Marsh provides injury update ahead of T20 WC 2024

Marsh suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of the Indian Premier League , where he was taking part for the Delhi Capitals . Following that he has not played at any games in the T20 tournament.

Australia T20 skipper Marsh said he has been finally getting there and looking forward to the upcoming ICC event.

"It's been progressively slow, but I'm finally getting there now and looking forward to getting stuck into the tournament. Initially we thought it was a three-weeker, but with tendons, they can take a little bit longer and you've sort of got to go on feel," Marsh was quoted by ICC as saying.

The 32-year-old added once he was ruled out of the IPL 2024, he took his time off to recover. He also hoped to start bowling soon.

"Once I was ruled out of the IPL, we've certainly taken our time to get right. And I feel lucky that I've had that bit of extra time, a little bit of time at home to refresh. Probably still a little while off. I'll start bowling hopefully soon. Get through these practice games as a batter and then we'll ramp it up," he added.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be Marsh's first ICC event as a skipper of the Aussie squad.

The extravagant tournament will begin on June 1, with the United States and Canada playing the opening match. Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Earlier in May, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh , Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

