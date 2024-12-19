New Delhi [India], : Ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025 edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Shreyanka Patil said that coming into the league as the defending champions of the competition is a very "big tag" for the team, according to a release from the franchise. "Being defending champions is big tag for us": Shreyanka Patil ahead of the WPL 2025 season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by a solid knock by Ellyse Perry and brilliant bowling spells from spinners Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux captured their first-ever Women's Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, earlier this year in March.

"Being the defending champions is a big tag for us, and I'm still processing it. I feel like it will truly sink in once the season camp starts, and then I'll be like, "Okay, fine, I'm into the next one." It's been a surreal moment for all of us Karnataka fans and RCB fans alike," Shreyanka Patil said as quoted by RCB press release.

Further, the off-spinner opened up on the love and support that she has got from the franchise's fans after lifting the 2024 WPL title.

"Life has definitely changed after our victory. Coming from Delhi to here, the way RCB fans cheered for us and showed so much extra love was something I had never experienced before. When I returned home after the win, there were about 100 people outside my house, making noise and creating a festive chaos. That day was very special to me because people from all over Karnataka, from various places, came to my house to celebrate," Shreyanka Patil said as the release added.

The 21-year-old sealed the 'Purple Cap' after the end of the second season of the WPL after she bagged 13 wickets after taking part in 8 matches at an average of 12.08.

In the final match of WPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals, Shreyanka displayed a scintillating performance and led the RCB bowling after picking up four wickets.

The defending champions of the WPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru , have reinforced their squad with a meticulously crafted strategy during the WPL mini-auction, a franchise release said. With their four domestic picks, RCB has strengthened their roster with players who bring versatility, depth, and a competitive edge, while staying true to their bold and fearless brand of cricket.

Among their notable acquisitions is Prema Rawat, a skilled leg-spin all-rounder bought for ₹1.2 crore, whose control and consistency add a crucial dimension to RCB's spin department. Joining her are pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each acquired for ₹10 lakh, according to a release from the franchise.

Heading into the auction, RCB had ₹3.25 crore in their purse and four slots to fill. All of these slots have been occupied by promising players from the domestic circuit, carefully selected to enhance RCB's established core and ensure a more dynamic and balanced squad.

Head coach Luke Williams emphasised that adaptability was the cornerstone of RCB's strategy, considering the unpredictable nature of venues and match conditions.

"We're delighted with the work our scouts have done throughout the season and during the camps we hosted, which allowed us to thoroughly evaluate players. Prema brings excellent control as a wrist spinner, a critical asset in T20 cricket, and strengthening our spin arsenal was a key priority. Additionally, the pace-bowling all-rounders provide the flexibility required to manage various match scenarios," Williams said in the RCB release.

He further highlighted the immediate impact the new recruits are expected to have: "We've built this squad with the upcoming tournament in mind, and we're confident these players can contribute to the XI straight away."

RCB's 2024 title-winning season was marked by standout performances from players like Ellyse Perry, who clinched the Orange Cap with 347 runs, and Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap with 13 wickets. In October, RCB made a significant move to further strengthen their squad by trading in England's star top-order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, renowned for her composure under pressure.

With a balanced mix of seasoned internationals and emerging domestic talent, RCB is poised to maintain its dominance in the upcoming WPL season.

