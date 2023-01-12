‘Being forced to become weak…’: Misbah rushes to Babar Azam’s defence, comes up with solution for Pakistan cricket team

Babar Azam has lately been caught up in a media storm with fans and reporters undermining his captaincy and urging the PCB to replace him. Babar led Pakistan to a shock defeat in last year's Asia Cup final, where they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs. Meanwhile, they also crashed to a defeat vs England in last year's T20 World Cup final. After the T20 World Cup, Pakistan were thrashed 3-0 in a three-match Test series by England, and then drew a two-match Test series vs New Zealand. They are currently up against the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series, with it level at 1-1.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who was Pakistan's head coach from September 2019 to September 2021, rushed to Babar's defence and called for unity within his country's cricket fraternity. In an interview with Geo Super, the former player said, "It is visible Babar is being forced to become weak, which is not good. Everyone is watching the kind of press conferences and questions being asked from Babar."

"If there is a decision to be made, everyone should sit together and make a decision. The players, the selection committee, and the board should sit down and take a decision comfortably. They should review the situation, and If they think changes should be made, then they should do it. The whole team will be disturbed if you put pressure on someone for any other reason. It should not happen", he further added.

Misbah also criticised the separate captaincy rule being employed for the national team and pointed out that it could create a political environment, which would be harmful. He also stated that the team is 'off track' in Tests. "The performance in the home series against England and New Zealand is in front of everyone. The test team is very difficult to make, but the management changed it. If you make four changes, it will completely change the batting and bowling. Test team development is not easy as Pakistan gets to play fewer Test matches. We are off track in the Test. Changes cannot get results", he said.

