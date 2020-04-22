Believed to be infected, DDCA secretary Tihara found in Meerut jail

cricket

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:24 IST

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) general secretary Vinod Tihara has been in a jail in Meerut for over a month, it was learnt on Wednesday following claims from members of his faction over the last month that he was infected with the novel coronavirus and was in self-isolation. “He has been in jail since March 17 after he was arrested in Noida on charges of GST evasion. He is in good health. He is not suffering from COVID-19,” Meerut Jail superintendent BD Pandey confirmed to HT.

“We have heard there were raids on some companies in Noida which led to his arrest but there is no official information and we can’t comment on it. But we did hold a meeting this evening and discussed the issues. While we have refrained from taking action against Tihara until details emerge, we have removed Gautam Datta from his position as legal advisor. He was giving statements that Tihara is suffering from COVID-19. We asked him why he didn’t tell us earlier to which he said that the blood samples came late. Now we learn that he is in jail,” said DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

While Tihara was general secretary, a stay order from the court ensured he did not work in that capacity. Former India cricketer Kirti Azad, who played a key role in bringing DDCA under Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) a few years back, said: “I am not surprised at this. It is high time that forensic audit commissioned at the instance of Delhi High Court is opened and FIRs are filed against the then office bearers for defalcation and fraud.”