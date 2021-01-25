IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
cricket

Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine

The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:19 PM IST

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has arrived in Chennai and is undergoing quarantine at a city hotel ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.

Hero of the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes landed in the country along with players who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka, where they completed a 2-0 sweep on Monday.

"Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try to make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that's basically me for the next five days," Stokes posted in one of his Instagram stories.

The 29-year-old Stokes shared a series of Instagram stories, describing his plan of action for the next five days.

The rest of the England players, currently in Sri Lanka, are expected to land in the city on Wednesday.

The four-match rubber assumes added significance keeping in the mind the World Test Championship.

India, who are currently heading the table, will look to maintain their pole position while England, placed fourth at the moment, will hope to move up and inch towards a place in the WTC final.

England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka ended on Monday with the visitors winning the second Test to sweep the series.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
India's Shubman Gill, right, hits a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill, right, hits a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc.(AP)
cricket

'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Speaking in an interview on Sportstar, West Indies legend Ian Bishop praised Shubman Gill, describing him as an "elegent, eye-catching" batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Makes no sense': Vaughan on Bairstow missing first two Tests vs India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST
India vs England: The trio has been rested as part of ECB's player management policy, which stresses on giving adequate rest to every English cricketer in a packed calendar year, which includes 17 Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
cricket

Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Ashwin proved instrumental in stopping Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith during the first two Tests. He was Australia's best batsman and Ashwin negated his threat by constant variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
cricket

'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST
India vs Australia: After India won the T20 series 2-1, skipper Virat Kohli handed Natarajan the winning trophy during the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Currently, India and New Zealand are placed at the top two spots in the WTC standings. Virat Kohli's side has 430 points after playing five series, while New Zealand has 420 points after playing five series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
cricket

ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets

Reuters, Galle
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST
England scored 164-4, with Sibley 56 not out and Jos Buttler unbeaten on 46 as they overcame jittery moments to complete a 2-0 series triumph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
cricket

'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:28 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant brought the goods when the team needed him to, and showcased why he is considered to be a match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
Ben Stokes.(Ben Stokes/Instagram)
cricket

Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
File photo of England opener Dominic Sibley(Getty Images)
cricket

England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120-run in 3rd ODI(Bangladesh Cricket/ Twitter)
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120-run in 3rd ODI(Bangladesh Cricket/ Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh post 297-6 after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019(Reuters)
England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019(Reuters)
cricket

England to host New Zealand for two tests in June

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:52 PM IST
It will be the first time that New Zealand, which leads the test rankings, has played tests in England since 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
cricket

Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Azam has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
cricket

'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP