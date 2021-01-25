Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine
England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has arrived in Chennai and is undergoing quarantine at a city hotel ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against India.
The big-ticket series starts here on February 5 and the team's training is scheduled to commence from February 2.
Hero of the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes landed in the country along with players who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka, where they completed a 2-0 sweep on Monday.
"Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try to make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that's basically me for the next five days," Stokes posted in one of his Instagram stories.
The 29-year-old Stokes shared a series of Instagram stories, describing his plan of action for the next five days.
The rest of the England players, currently in Sri Lanka, are expected to land in the city on Wednesday.
The four-match rubber assumes added significance keeping in the mind the World Test Championship.
India, who are currently heading the table, will look to maintain their pole position while England, placed fourth at the moment, will hope to move up and inch towards a place in the WTC final.
England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka ended on Monday with the visitors winning the second Test to sweep the series.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He seems to be aware of it': Ian Bishop reveals 'glitch' in Gill's technique
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Makes no sense': Vaughan on Bairstow missing first two Tests vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes arrives in India, enters quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Sibley responds to Dickwella when asked about opening on India tour
- Sibley played a patient hand and scored an unbeaten 56. He was aided by the cavalier batting of Jos Buttler at the other end, who scored 46 priceless runs in 48 deliveries as England swept the series 2-0.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England to host New Zealand for two tests in June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc
- Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox