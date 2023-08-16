Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement, named in England's squad for New Zealand series for World Cup preparation

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has unretired from ODI cricket – reversing the decision he made in July last year – and been named in England's 15-member squad for the series against New Zealand starting later this month. The ECB made the decision ahead of the World Cup 2023, hoping that Stokes, 32, can get enough match practice before England defend their title at cricket's biggest extravaganza in India from October.

Ben Stokes retired from ODIs last July.(Getty)

"Ben Stokes returns to the England Men's ODI set-up after deciding to reverse his decision to retire from the format while uncapped Surrey quick Gus Atkinson is included in the 15-player squad," an ECB release stated.

Stokes, who was instrumental in England's title triumph at the 2019 World Cup, had called time on his ODI career claiming that it was unsustainable for him to give his 100 percent in all three formats, but had shown his willingness to end his decision in bid for England's World Cup title defence. The development becomes all the more interesting given Stokes' recent knee injury that forced him to miss a major chunk of matches for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023. Although he looked a lot better during the Ashes, Stokes is likely to play the World Cup as a specialist batter. Nonetheless, Stokes' return promises to send excitement in the entire England camp, including ECB chief selector Luke Wright.

"We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket. The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again," he said.

What ECB chief selector said on Stokes' return

"We're also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes. Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world."

Stokes left an incredible mark four years ago, scoring 465 runs and picking 7 wickets as England won the World Cup for the first time ever. In the final, Stokes shepherded England's chase of 241 with an unbeaten 84 off 98 deliveries in a match that will go down in history as the most thrilling ODI of all time. England were declared winners over New Zealand on boundary count after the there was nothing to separate the two teams following a tied Super Over. Three years later, Stokes repeated the magic once again - this time the final of the T20 World Cup - where the talismanic all-rounder remained unbeaten on 52 off 49 balls giving England a five-wicket win to be crowned two-time T20 World Champions.

No Jofra Archer; Who is Gus Atkinson?

Despite floating reports of Jofra Archer regaining full fitness ahead of the World Cup, the searing England pacer continues to be sidelined due to his injured elbow that required surgery. Which explains Atkinson's inclusion. The 25-year-old quick from Middlesex has been cranking it up at the Hundred sending down thunderbolts for Oval Invincibles – he clocked a 95m/h delivery last week. In his last three games, Atkinson has recorded figures of 3/26 against Welsh Fire, Manchester Originals and NS Chargers.What

